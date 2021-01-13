Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik hits back at troll who says she lost all respect, says 'tel lene jae aisi respect

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@IKAVITAKAUSHIK Kavita Kaushik hits back at troll who says she lost all respect

TV actress Kavita Kaushik, known for playing police inspector Chandramukhi Chautala in FIR, has been making headlines days after her voluntary exit from the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14. The actress quit the show after her war of words with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla and claimed that she doesn't want to live in a house full of hatred. Kavita also received a backlash for her conduct in the show and the way she behaved with Eijaz Khan.

Recently, a Twitter user told Kavita Kaushik that she has lost all respect after her stint in Bigg Boss 14. The actress slammed the troll and said, "tel lene jae aisi respect." The Twitter user said, "Big Boss is not your place. You have lost a lot of respect." To this, Kavita tweeted, "Kyu bhai ? Jhoota affair chalaaya koi? Apni shaadi ke raaz kholey ? Ya nakli aansu bahaaye for footage victim card khel ke? Agar inn baaton se respect milti hai toh tel lene jaaye aisi respect!"

Another Twitter user asked Kavita if she had a voluntary exit or Bigg Boss had opened the gates and you took the opportunity to leave the show. The actress said that the gates were opened by Lord Shiva that day and she is grateful. She tweeted, "Vo gate toh uss din swayam mahadev ne mere liye khulwa diya tha dostSmiling face with halo, baaki sab toh content for viewers to consume n assume hai.. i was desperate to get out and not stay in , everyone can't understand this "

Soon after her exit from the show, Kavita Kaushik was flooded with questions and fans' curiosity had also peaked up but she was in no mood to offer an explanation for her behaviour. "Dear youtubers, n those messaging n calling for interviews pls know that if I cared to give more explanations I would've stayed back n not walked out at will, you can go ahead n write or say anything, just if you paint me bad dont just stop at that , make me the devil. cheers!" Kavita had tweeted.