Sunday, October 25, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi is excited for BFF Kavita Kaushik's entry

Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi is excited for BFF Kavita Kaushik's entry

Kamya Punjabi in a series of tweets share her excitement as her best friend Kavita Kaushik is all set to enter Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card contestant.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 25, 2020 11:22 IST
Kamya Punjabi, Kavita Kaushik
Image Source : TWITTER/@IAMKAMYAPUNJABI

BB14: Kamya Punjabi is excited for BFF Kavita Kaushik's entry

With Bigg Boss 14 completing its third week, it is finally time to turntables in show, as two wild card entries are all set to enter the house, cause 'ab scene paltega.' The makers have already revealed their identities with a glimpse of their entry performances on Colors Tv Instagram handle as the duo enter performing on the beats of 'babuji zara dheere chalo' and 'Laila main Laila'. And they are none other than Kavita Kaushik and Naina Singh. 

With Kavita entering the Bigg Boss house, its former contestant Kamya Punjabi cannot control her excitement. Kamya, who shares a close bond with Kavita is excited to see her best friend in the BB 14 house, soon. She has shared a several posts for Kavita on her Twitter handle as she revealed her excitement. 

In one of her tweets, she wrote, 'Ufff this girl @Iamkavitak trending already, AA rahi hai bhai Aa rahi hai, ho jao taiyaar  #BB14

#EntertainmentKiDukaan #DhakadChhori"

While in another Tweet, Kamya said "Oye hoyeeeeee whistle whistle woh aa rahi hai @Iamkavitak, Finally some excitement to watch #bb14"

Telling the fans, that she is all set to enter the house, Kavita tweeted "Kavita aa rahi hai Bigg Boss ke ghar, scene ko palatne!
Tonight, @9pm only on @ColorsTV." Quoting Kavita's tweet, Kamya said "Ab Aayega Asli Mazzaaaaa."

TV actress Kavita is better known for her role as Inspector Chandramukhi Chautala in the comedy show FIR, while Naina, who won the reality show 'Splitsvilla 10', played a pivotal role in show Kumkum Bhagya.

Meanwhile, in yesterdays' episode, Kavita had joined Salman Khan through a video call to talk to the in-house contestant Eijaz Khan.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X