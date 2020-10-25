Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi is excited for BFF Kavita Kaushik's entry

Image Source : TWITTER/@IAMKAMYAPUNJABI BB14: Kamya Punjabi is excited for BFF Kavita Kaushik's entry

With Bigg Boss 14 completing its third week, it is finally time to turntables in show, as two wild card entries are all set to enter the house, cause 'ab scene paltega.' The makers have already revealed their identities with a glimpse of their entry performances on Colors Tv Instagram handle as the duo enter performing on the beats of 'babuji zara dheere chalo' and 'Laila main Laila'. And they are none other than Kavita Kaushik and Naina Singh.

With Kavita entering the Bigg Boss house, its former contestant Kamya Punjabi cannot control her excitement. Kamya, who shares a close bond with Kavita is excited to see her best friend in the BB 14 house, soon. She has shared a several posts for Kavita on her Twitter handle as she revealed her excitement.

In one of her tweets, she wrote, 'Ufff this girl @Iamkavitak trending already, AA rahi hai bhai Aa rahi hai, ho jao taiyaar #BB14

#EntertainmentKiDukaan #DhakadChhori"

While in another Tweet, Kamya said "Oye hoyeeeeee whistle whistle woh aa rahi hai @Iamkavitak, Finally some excitement to watch #bb14"

Oye hoyeeeeee whistle whistle woh aa rahi hai 🥳🥳🥳🥳 @Iamkavitak

Finally some excitement to watch #bb14 @ColorsTV https://t.co/Kt1p6fS2Ki — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 24, 2020

Telling the fans, that she is all set to enter the house, Kavita tweeted "Kavita aa rahi hai Bigg Boss ke ghar, scene ko palatne!

Tonight, @9pm only on @ColorsTV." Quoting Kavita's tweet, Kamya said "Ab Aayega Asli Mazzaaaaa."

TV actress Kavita is better known for her role as Inspector Chandramukhi Chautala in the comedy show FIR, while Naina, who won the reality show 'Splitsvilla 10', played a pivotal role in show Kumkum Bhagya.

Meanwhile, in yesterdays' episode, Kavita had joined Salman Khan through a video call to talk to the in-house contestant Eijaz Khan.

