Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin to enter as Aly Goni's connection, Vindu Dara Singh to join Rakhi Sawant

Bigg Boss 14 makers know how to make each and evry episode interesting. Yet again, they have planned a special surprise for the fans which will include the entry of various celebrities as the connection of the contestants. The two names that have come to light are those of ex BB14 participant Jasmin Bhasin and season 3 winner Vindu Dara Singh. The two will be making way into the Bigg Boss house in order to support Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant respectively.

Vindu gave his confirmation through a tweet that he made on Thursday asking fans if they wish to give any feedback to their favourite contestant. He wrote, "Will be entering the BB house as a connection for RAKHI SAWANT. If you’ve any feedback or questions for your favourite contestants - send it on, will make sure it reaches them!"

Will be entering the BB house as a connection for RAKHI SAWANT 😱😂



If you’ve any feedback or questions for your favourite contestants - send it on, will make sure it reaches them! — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) February 4, 2021

While for Jasmin, soon after her eviction, she started giving shout out for Aly on social media. The two gained a lot of limelight for their relationship status ever since their entry in the show. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror she opened up about how excited she is to join Aly back. The actress said, "I miss him. In the house, one can survive through love and positivity. People inside the house pick up a fight on small things and then you need emotional support which I will be given to him."

Meanwhile, Vindu in an interview with IANS said that Rakhi doesn't know when to stop. He said, "You must have seen the episode where she is speaking to Arshi and saying, ‘apne ko kuch karna hai. apne kandhe par bahut bojh hai (I have the pressure to prove a point)'. According to her she has gone to Bigg Boss to entertain and do things that are rocking. So this was her plan."

He understands that Rakhi does not know where to draw the line. "Abhinav (Shukla) said that she is the East of entertainment. But Rakhi doesn't have the T in the East… Abhinav and Rubina have understood that they should not have given her that leeway and she is going out of limits," Vindu said.

He added: "I will make Rakhi understand. Whatever Rakhi does makes people laugh. She doesn't need to keep this track on…"

