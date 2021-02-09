Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin-Rubina Dilaik's sister Jyotika lock horns; Aly and Rahul turn peacemakers

Image Source : TWITTER/@COLORSTV,@KAUSHIKRIYA2 Jasmin Bhasin-Rubina Dilaik's sister Jyotika lock horns

With the entry of connections in the Bigg Boss 14 house, the excitement levels of the audience as well as the contestants are very high. While lovebirds Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni reunited, Rubina Dilaik received the support of her sister Jyotika. Just when fans thought that the week will witness a lot of laughter, fights among the connections have already begun. Jasmin Bhasin was talking with Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya and sharing how her fans trolled Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli when in one of the episodes they were making fun of her. This did not go down well with Jyotika who was sitting nearby and the two divas locked horns. Aly and Rahul tried to calm them down but in vain.

Jasmin Bhasin told Aly and Rahul, "Ek din Rubina and Nikki meri bitc**** kar rahe the ki mera koi bharosa nahi hai aur main kaise bol rahi thi mujhe show chod ke jaana hai toh fans ne Rubina and Nikki ke videos share ke jab unhone bola tha mujhe show chod ke jaana hai. Fans itni bezatti karte hain na... people have bashed like kya hai and it was ugly bitc****. (One Rubina and Nikki were saying bad things about me that I cannot be trusted and how I was saying that I want to leave the show then fans shared videos of Rubina and Nikki from the time they were saying that they want to leave the show.)"

When Jyotika overheard them, she interrupted and said that Jasmin should also share how fans have appreciated Rubina as well. The conversation then turned into a heated arguement. Aly and Rahul tried to calm down Jasmin but she said that Jyotika started it even when she wasn't talking to her.

Jasmin Bhasin's disliking for Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla is evident with her re-entry. She was also seen telling Aly not to trust Rubvina or look like her side-kick. On the other hand, Rubina has also requested Aly to handle Jasmin this week as she isn't getting good vibes from her.

Rubina said, "Mujhe vibes acchi nahi aarahi hai please ye hafta sambhal lena... I don't want to loose you. I did not get the vibes, and I was taken aback, please tu sambhal lena (please take care). Don't let her know, tujhe bata rahi hoon kyunki mein dil mein kuch horaha hai... and I don't want to loose you, please take care of thing."

IN a shocking eviction, Abhinav Shukla is said to have been evicted from the Bigg Boss 14 house. According to buzz on social media, the TV actor was shown the door after the connections voted him out.