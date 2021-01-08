Friday, January 08, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 14 Jan 8 LIVE UPDATES: Eijaz Khan, Rahul, Abhinav get emotional after seeing their family members
Live now

Bigg Boss 14 Jan 8 LIVE UPDATES: Eijaz Khan, Rahul, Abhinav get emotional after seeing their family members

Bigg Boss 14 Jan 8 LIVE UPDATES: Another emotional day at Bigg Boss 14, as contestants are going to meet their family members.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 08, 2021 22:56 IST
Bigg Boss 14
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV

Bigg Boss 14 Jan 8 LIVE UPDATES

Another emotional day at Bigg Boss 14, as contestants are going to meet their family members. Housemates are excited to see their closed one after a long time. In today's episode, we will see the entry of Eijaz Khan's brother Imran. The two brothers got really sentimental on seeing each other. Eijaz tells his brother, “I now understand everyone’s value after staying here.” Eijaz also confesses that he will stay with his father after coming out from BB house. On the other hand, we will see Rahul Vaidya's mother entering the house. They both break down seeing each other after a long hiatus. The singer's mother calls him a 'sher' to which he replies, 'this is because of your blessings.' They also talked but Rahul's marriage plan. 

Bigg Boss 14 January 8 LIVE UPDATES: 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 14 Jan 8 LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jan 08, 2021 10:45 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rahul asks his mother when can he get married and his mother says that they have already started the preparations. She responds with, “Humne to taiyari shuru kar di.” On a related note, Rahul had proposed to Disha Parmar on her birthday when he was inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. 

     

  • Jan 08, 2021 10:43 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rahul's mom has a special message for him from Disha Parmar. 

  • Jan 08, 2021 10:43 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rahul Vaidya's mother is here. They both break down seeing each other after a long hiatus.

  • Jan 08, 2021 10:36 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Sonali's daughter is here to meet her. She is given 9 minutes for the interaction. 

  • Jan 08, 2021 10:33 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

Top News

Latest News