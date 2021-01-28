Thursday, January 28, 2021
     
  5. Bigg Boss 14 Jan 28 HIGHLIGHTS: Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla to target Rakhi Sawant in today's task

In today's episode of Bigg Boss 14, contestants Abhinav Shukla and his wife Rubina Dilaik targeted Rakhi Sawant as they plan to hamper her gameplay.

New Delhi Updated on: January 28, 2021 23:32 IST
In today's episode of Bigg Boss 14, contestants Abhinav Shukla and his wife Rubina Dilaik targeted Rakhi Sawant as they plan to hamper her gameplay. The duo is seen making a plan on destroying Rakhi Sawant’s strategy in the given task. Bigg Boss has announced a time loop task where the contestants are supposed to do the given activities every day until asked to stop. On the other hand, Rubina Dilaik will be slipping and falling into the swimming pool, however, Aly Goni comes to her rescue and save her. 

Bigg Boss 14 January 28 HIGHLIGHTS: 

