Bigg Boss 14 Jan 27 HIGHLIGHTS: Nikki, Vikas, Devoleena at loggerheads; Rakhi makes Rahul do her hairwash

Jan 27, 2021
11:27 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Rakhi is back in her Julie avatar.
Jan 27, 2021
11:25 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Jan 27, 2021
11:24 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Devoleena feels Vikas is not trustworthy.
Jan 27, 2021
11:23 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Jan 27, 2021
11:20 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Next task 'Amway Nutrilite chyawanprash' is here.
Jan 27, 2021
11:19 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Jan 27, 2021
11:17 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Devoleena kisses Vikas on the cheeks because Nikki was teasing them with the term 'chumma chaati'.
Jan 27, 2021
11:14 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Jan 27, 2021
11:11 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress Devoleena yells at Nikki for playing 'woman card' in the show and behaving badly with others.
Jan 27, 2021
11:10 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Nikki in return warns Vikas to watch out his tone with her, she is not his friend or mate.
Jan 27, 2021
11:09 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Contestants Nikki Tamboli and Vikas Gupta are at loggerheads after the latter asked Nikki to wash her fruit plate.
Jan 27, 2021
11:08 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Housemates get into an argument over 'Food'
Jan 27, 2021
11:06 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Jan 27, 2021
11:01 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Rakhi is talking to Rahul Vaidya about Aly Goni.
Jan 27, 2021
11:01 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Rakhi and Rahul Vaidya discuss about fellow housemates.
Jan 27, 2021
10:56 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Rubina yells at Vikas Gupta for not being fair during the task.
Jan 27, 2021
10:56 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Jan 27, 2021
10:55 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Aly discussed with his friend Rubina after the super tensed task.
Jan 27, 2021
10:51 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
None of the team managed to qualify the task.
-
Jan 27, 2021
10:44 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Jan 27, 2021
10:43 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Abhinav Shukla got into an intense fight with Aly Goni during the cycle task.
Jan 27, 2021
10:42 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Aly and Abhinav indulge in a heated argument.
Jan 27, 2021
10:41 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Devoleena sis irked with Arshi Khan.
Jan 27, 2021
10:36 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Jan 27, 2021
10:35 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Rubina is telling her team that they need a functional cycle.