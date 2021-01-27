Thursday, January 28, 2021
     
Bigg Boss 14 Jan 27 HIGHLIGHTS: Nikki, Vikas, Devoleena at loggerheads; Rakhi makes Rahul do her hairwash

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 27, 2021 23:28 IST
In today's episode of Bigg Boss 14, contestants Nikki Tamboli and Vikas Gupta will be at loggerheads. Vikas asked Nikki to wash her fruit plate and Nikki in return warns him to watch out his tone with her. On the other hand, the never-ending tussle between Nikki and Devoleena continues. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress yells at Nikki for playing 'woman card' in the show and behaving badly with elders. The two have a major showdown. Back on her entertaining hilarious tactics, contestant Rakhi Sawant decides to take an outdoor bath near the swimming pool and asks Rahul to shampoo her hair and later wants Aly to conditioner them. 

 

  • Jan 27, 2021 11:27 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rakhi is back in her Julie avatar. 

  • Jan 27, 2021 11:25 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Jan 27, 2021 11:24 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Devoleena feels Vikas is not trustworthy. 

  • Jan 27, 2021 11:23 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Jan 27, 2021 11:20 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Next task 'Amway Nutrilite chyawanprash' is here. 

  • Jan 27, 2021 11:19 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Jan 27, 2021 11:17 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Devoleena kisses Vikas on the cheeks because Nikki was teasing them with the term 'chumma chaati'.

  • Jan 27, 2021 11:14 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Jan 27, 2021 11:11 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

     The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress Devoleena yells at Nikki for playing 'woman card' in the show and behaving badly with others. 

  • Jan 27, 2021 11:10 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Nikki in return warns Vikas to watch out his tone with her, she is not his friend or mate. 

  • Jan 27, 2021 11:09 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Contestants Nikki Tamboli and Vikas Gupta are at loggerheads after the latter asked Nikki to wash her fruit plate. 

  • Jan 27, 2021 11:08 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Housemates get into an argument over 'Food' 

  • Jan 27, 2021 11:06 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Jan 27, 2021 11:01 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rakhi is talking to Rahul Vaidya about Aly Goni.

  • Jan 27, 2021 11:01 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rakhi and Rahul Vaidya discuss about fellow housemates. 

  • Jan 27, 2021 10:56 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rubina yells at Vikas Gupta for not being fair during the task.

  • Jan 27, 2021 10:56 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Jan 27, 2021 10:55 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Aly discussed with his friend Rubina after the super tensed task. 

  • Jan 27, 2021 10:51 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    None of the team managed to qualify the task.  

  • Jan 27, 2021 10:44 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Jan 27, 2021 10:43 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Abhinav Shukla got into an intense fight with Aly Goni during the cycle task. 

  • Jan 27, 2021 10:42 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Aly and Abhinav indulge in a heated argument. 

  • Jan 27, 2021 10:41 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Devoleena sis irked with Arshi Khan. 

  • Jan 27, 2021 10:36 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Jan 27, 2021 10:35 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rubina is telling her team that they need a functional cycle.

