 
  5. Bigg Boss 14 Jan 22 HIGHLIGHTS: Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli slam Sonali Phogat for throwing food in dustbin

Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14 saw a high-voltage drama as contestants gang up against Sonali Phogat.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 22, 2021 23:27 IST
Bigg Boss 14
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV

Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14 saw a high-voltage drama as contestants gang up against Sonali Phogat. Contestants Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli were seen slamming Sonali for throwing food in the dustbin. This makes Sonali so upset that she breaks down in tears. On the other hand, Rakhi will don her funny 'Julie' avatar, as she says, 'I am an entertainer. I am Bigg Boss house.' She even jumps into Aly's lap as she says Julie is about to come.

Bigg Boss 14 Jan 22 HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Jan 22, 2021 11:25 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Jan 22, 2021 11:21 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Housemates gang up against Sonali Phogat. 

  • Jan 22, 2021 11:19 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Sonali and Arshi at loggerheads after the latter throws food in bin. 

  • Jan 22, 2021 11:17 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Vikas makes Sonali understand and consoles her.

  • Jan 22, 2021 11:15 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Sonali urges Bigg Boss to send her back home. She says she don't want to stay here. 

  • Jan 22, 2021 11:11 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Contestants Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli slammed Sonali for throwing food into the dustbin. 

  • Jan 22, 2021 11:11 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rubina says Sonali has to control her VIP nature. 

  • Jan 22, 2021 11:09 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Sonali throws her Parantha in the dustbin. 

  • Jan 22, 2021 11:08 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Sonali is emotionally hurt, breaks down in tears. 

  • Jan 22, 2021 11:07 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Arshi and Sonali get into a war of words over food. 

  • Jan 22, 2021 11:07 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Jan 22, 2021 11:03 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Nikki and Devoleena are entertaining us, making the show worth watching. 

  • Jan 22, 2021 11:00 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Devoleena is in the form. she indulges in funny tactics and drama with Nikki Tamboli. 

  • Jan 22, 2021 10:58 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Jan 22, 2021 10:52 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Devoleena Bhattacharjee is crying over fellow housemates' behaviour. 

  • Jan 22, 2021 10:48 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Jan 22, 2021 10:45 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rakhi jumps into Aly's lap as she dons Julie's avatar.

     

  • Jan 22, 2021 10:44 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

     Rakhi is back in her funny 'Julie' avatar. 

  • Jan 22, 2021 10:43 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rakhi says, 'I am an entertainer. I am in Bigg Boss house.

  • Jan 22, 2021 10:42 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Nikki Tamboli confesses liking Rubina Dilaik. 

  • Jan 22, 2021 10:41 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Jan 22, 2021 10:41 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Aly and Arshi pulling Rakhi's leg. Aly makes a fake call to Rakhi's husband Riteish.  

  • Jan 22, 2021 10:38 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Sonali Phogat breaks down in tears after a spat with Arshi Khan.  

  • Jan 22, 2021 10:37 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

