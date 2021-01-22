Bigg Boss 14 Jan 22 HIGHLIGHTS: Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli slam Sonali Phogat for throwing food in dustbin

-
Jan 22, 2021
11:25 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
-
Jan 22, 2021
11:21 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Housemates gang up against Sonali Phogat.
-
Jan 22, 2021
11:19 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Sonali and Arshi at loggerheads after the latter throws food in bin.
-
Jan 22, 2021
11:17 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Vikas makes Sonali understand and consoles her.
-
Jan 22, 2021
11:15 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Sonali urges Bigg Boss to send her back home. She says she don't want to stay here.
-
Jan 22, 2021
11:11 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Contestants Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli slammed Sonali for throwing food into the dustbin.
-
Jan 22, 2021
11:11 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Rubina says Sonali has to control her VIP nature.
-
Jan 22, 2021
11:09 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Sonali throws her Parantha in the dustbin.
-
Jan 22, 2021
11:08 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Sonali is emotionally hurt, breaks down in tears.
-
Jan 22, 2021
11:07 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Arshi and Sonali get into a war of words over food.
-
Jan 22, 2021
11:07 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
-
Jan 22, 2021
11:03 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Nikki and Devoleena are entertaining us, making the show worth watching.
-
Jan 22, 2021
11:00 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Devoleena is in the form. she indulges in funny tactics and drama with Nikki Tamboli.
-
Jan 22, 2021
10:58 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
-
Jan 22, 2021
10:52 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Devoleena Bhattacharjee is crying over fellow housemates' behaviour.
-
Jan 22, 2021
10:48 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
-
Jan 22, 2021
10:45 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Rakhi jumps into Aly's lap as she dons Julie's avatar.
-
Jan 22, 2021
10:44 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Rakhi is back in her funny 'Julie' avatar.
-
Jan 22, 2021
10:43 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Rakhi says, 'I am an entertainer. I am in Bigg Boss house.
-
Jan 22, 2021
10:42 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Nikki Tamboli confesses liking Rubina Dilaik.
-
Jan 22, 2021
10:41 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
-
Jan 22, 2021
10:41 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Aly and Arshi pulling Rakhi's leg. Aly makes a fake call to Rakhi's husband Riteish.
-
Jan 22, 2021
10:38 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Sonali Phogat breaks down in tears after a spat with Arshi Khan.
-
Jan 22, 2021
10:37 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri