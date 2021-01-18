Monday, January 18, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 14 Jan 18 HIGHLIGHTS: Eijaz Khan bids goodbye to reality show, Devoleena becomes his proxy

Bigg Boss 14 Jan 18 HIGHLIGHTS: Eijaz Khan bids goodbye to reality show, Devoleena becomes his proxy

Bigg Boss 14 HIGHLIGHTS: Announcement of Eijaz Khan's shocking elimination was made by Bigg Boss and it left the housemates emotional. If you think that's enough, then probably you are wrong. The drama unfolded, even more, when the ration was taken away from everyone.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 18, 2021 23:24 IST
Bigg Boss 14 Jan 18 LIVE UPDATES: Eijaz Khan to bid goodbye to reality show, leave housemates emotio
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV

Bigg Boss 14 Jan 18 LIVE UPDATES: Eijaz Khan to bid goodbye to reality show, leave housemates emotional

A super shocking Bigg Boss 14 episode entertained the audience on Monday. The fans witnessed the elimination of Eijaz Khan who left Salman Khan's show owing to prior commitments. The shocking announcement was made by Bigg Boss and it left the housemates emotional. If you think that's enough, then probably you are wrong. The drama unfolded, even more, when the ration was taken away from everyone. If you don't want to miss any updates related to the show, catch the highlights here.

Bigg Boss 14 Jan 18 HIGHLIGHTS:

 

Bigg Boss 14 Jan 18 HIGHLIGHTS:

Auto Refresh
Refresh

Top News

Latest News