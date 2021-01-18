Bigg Boss 14 Jan 18 HIGHLIGHTS: Eijaz Khan bids goodbye to reality show, Devoleena becomes his proxy

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV Bigg Boss 14 Jan 18 LIVE UPDATES: Eijaz Khan to bid goodbye to reality show, leave housemates emotional

A super shocking Bigg Boss 14 episode entertained the audience on Monday. The fans witnessed the elimination of Eijaz Khan who left Salman Khan's show owing to prior commitments. The shocking announcement was made by Bigg Boss and it left the housemates emotional. If you think that's enough, then probably you are wrong. The drama unfolded, even more, when the ration was taken away from everyone. If you don't want to miss any updates related to the show, catch the highlights here.

Bigg Boss 14 Jan 18 HIGHLIGHTS: