Bigg Boss 14 Jan 16 LIVE UPDATES: Salman Khan addresses major issues in house, schools Abhinav and Sonali

Jan 16, 2021
10:17 PM (IST)
Jan 16, 2021
10:17 PM (IST)
Another caller said that Nikki has become boring.
Jan 16, 2021
10:14 PM (IST)
Jan 16, 2021
10:14 PM (IST)
Nikki is giving her clarification on the question
Jan 16, 2021
10:14 PM (IST)
Jan 16, 2021
10:14 PM (IST)
Jan 16, 2021
10:09 PM (IST)
Jan 16, 2021
10:09 PM (IST)
Nikki says that Abhinav is not much special for her but Rubina is really special for her and se will not hurt the 'Shakti' actress.
Jan 16, 2021
10:08 PM (IST)
Jan 16, 2021
10:08 PM (IST)
Nikki says she finds Rubina sweet.
Jan 16, 2021
10:06 PM (IST)
Jan 16, 2021
10:06 PM (IST)
Rakhi yells that she is not someone's puppet.
Jan 16, 2021
9:59 PM (IST)
Jan 16, 2021
9:59 PM (IST)
Host says she is playing Abhinav's puppet.
Jan 16, 2021
9:59 PM (IST)
Jan 16, 2021
9:59 PM (IST)
Salman says that Rakhi have lost the plot in the game.
Jan 16, 2021
9:55 PM (IST)
Jan 16, 2021
9:55 PM (IST)
Salman asks Rubina Dilaik if husband Abhinav Shukla let her down, she says 'yes sir'
Jan 16, 2021
9:54 PM (IST)
Jan 16, 2021
9:54 PM (IST)
Salman told Abhinav to be a protective husband and not a dominating one.
Jan 16, 2021
9:54 PM (IST)
Jan 16, 2021
9:54 PM (IST)
The superstar Salman schooled Abhinav Shukla for not taking a stand in the house. The actor claimed that Abhinav was not with his wife when she needed him the most.
Jan 16, 2021
9:50 PM (IST)
Jan 16, 2021
9:50 PM (IST)
Next caller questions Abhinav Shukla over not taking a stand in the house.
Jan 16, 2021
9:50 PM (IST)
Jan 16, 2021
9:50 PM (IST)
Salman Khan scolds Nikki Tamboli.
Jan 16, 2021
9:48 PM (IST)
Jan 16, 2021
9:48 PM (IST)
Salman Khan asked contestants, if they are scared of Sonali Phogat.
Jan 16, 2021
9:43 PM (IST)
Jan 16, 2021
9:43 PM (IST)
Salman questions Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni over supporting Sonali when she used abusive language.
Jan 16, 2021
9:38 PM (IST)
Jan 16, 2021
9:38 PM (IST)
Sonali Phogat broke down in tears.
Jan 16, 2021
9:31 PM (IST)
Jan 16, 2021
9:31 PM (IST)
Salman Khan is irked by Sonali's behaviour.
Jan 16, 2021
9:28 PM (IST)
Jan 16, 2021
9:28 PM (IST)
Jan 16, 2021
9:27 PM (IST)
Jan 16, 2021
9:27 PM (IST)
Next, Nikki says that Sonali is often threatening her or people in the house saying, "Mere bande bahar dekh lenge."
Jan 16, 2021
9:26 PM (IST)
Jan 16, 2021
9:26 PM (IST)
Host Salman Khan schools Sonali for her violent and irrational behaviour inside the house.
Jan 16, 2021
9:25 PM (IST)
Jan 16, 2021
9:25 PM (IST)
Sonali said that Rubina dragged her daughter into the fight. Salman then says that Rubina did not drag Sonali's child into the fight rather Sonali abused someone's daughter.
Jan 16, 2021
9:24 PM (IST)
Jan 16, 2021
9:24 PM (IST)
Salman Khan raised the issue of the heated argument between Sonali Phogat and Rubina Dilaik over abusive language.
Jan 16, 2021
9:22 PM (IST)
Jan 16, 2021
9:22 PM (IST)
Jan 16, 2021
9:16 PM (IST)
Jan 16, 2021
9:16 PM (IST)
Sonali expresses her love for Aly.
Jan 16, 2021
9:15 PM (IST)
Jan 16, 2021
9:15 PM (IST)
The first caller asks Sonali about her feelings for Aly Goni.
Jan 16, 2021
9:11 PM (IST)
Jan 16, 2021
9:11 PM (IST)
Salman says that fans would ask contestants a few questions in today's episode.
Jan 16, 2021
9:09 PM (IST)
Jan 16, 2021
9:09 PM (IST)
Jan 16, 2021
9:07 PM (IST)
Jan 16, 2021
9:07 PM (IST)
Rubina feels Sonali is poking her unnecessarily