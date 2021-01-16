Saturday, January 16, 2021
     
  5. Bigg Boss 14 Jan 16 LIVE UPDATES: Salman Khan addresses major issues in house, schools Abhinav and Sonali
Bigg Boss 14 Jan 16 LIVE UPDATES: Salman Khan addresses major issues in house, schools Abhinav and Sonali

In today's episode of 'Weekend Ka Vaar' host Salman Khan will be seen addressing the two major issues of the week including Rubina Dilaik's and Sonali Phogat's fight over abusive language.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 16, 2021 22:17 IST
Bigg Boss 14
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV

Bigg Boss 14 Jan 16 LIVE UPDATES: 

In today's episode of 'Weekend Ka Vaar' host Salman Khan will be seen addressing the two major issues of the week including Rubina Dilaik's and Sonali Phogat's fight over abusive language. Salman also highlighted a tiff between the 'Shakti' actress and her husband Abhinav Shukla. The superstar will school Abhinav for not taking a stand in the house, claiming that Abhinav was not with his wife when she needed him the most. Salman also pointed out that Abhinav’s behaviour towards Rubina is not right these days. 

Bigg Boss 14 January 16 LIVE UPDATES:

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 14 Jan 16 LIVE UPDATES

  • Jan 16, 2021 10:17 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Another caller said that Nikki has become boring. 

  • Jan 16, 2021 10:14 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Nikki is giving her clarification on the question 

  • Jan 16, 2021 10:14 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Jan 16, 2021 10:09 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Nikki says that Abhinav is not much special for her but Rubina is really special for her and se will not hurt the 'Shakti' actress. 

  • Jan 16, 2021 10:08 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Nikki says she finds Rubina sweet.  

  • Jan 16, 2021 10:06 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rakhi yells that she is not someone's puppet. 

  • Jan 16, 2021 9:59 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Host says she is playing Abhinav's puppet. 

  • Jan 16, 2021 9:59 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Salman says that Rakhi have lost the plot in the game. 

  • Jan 16, 2021 9:55 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Salman asks Rubina Dilaik if husband Abhinav Shukla let her down, she says 'yes sir'

  • Jan 16, 2021 9:54 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Salman told Abhinav to be a protective husband and not a dominating one. 

  • Jan 16, 2021 9:54 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    The superstar Salman schooled Abhinav Shukla for not taking a stand in the house. The actor claimed that Abhinav was not with his wife when she needed him the most.

  • Jan 16, 2021 9:50 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Next caller questions Abhinav Shukla over not taking a stand in the house.  

  • Jan 16, 2021 9:50 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Salman Khan scolds Nikki Tamboli. 

  • Jan 16, 2021 9:48 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Salman Khan asked contestants, if they are scared of Sonali Phogat. 

  • Jan 16, 2021 9:43 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Salman questions Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni over supporting Sonali when she used abusive language.  

  • Jan 16, 2021 9:38 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Sonali Phogat broke down in tears. 

  • Jan 16, 2021 9:31 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Salman Khan is irked by Sonali's behaviour. 

  • Jan 16, 2021 9:28 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Jan 16, 2021 9:27 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Next, Nikki says that Sonali is often threatening her or people in the house saying, "Mere bande bahar dekh lenge." 

  • Jan 16, 2021 9:26 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Host Salman Khan schools Sonali for her violent and irrational behaviour inside the house.

  • Jan 16, 2021 9:25 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Sonali said that Rubina dragged her daughter into the fight. Salman then says that Rubina did not drag Sonali's child into the fight rather Sonali abused someone's daughter.

  • Jan 16, 2021 9:24 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Salman Khan raised the issue of the heated argument between Sonali Phogat and Rubina Dilaik over abusive language. 

  • Jan 16, 2021 9:22 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Jan 16, 2021 9:16 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Sonali expresses her love for Aly. 

  • Jan 16, 2021 9:15 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    The first caller asks Sonali about her feelings for Aly Goni. 

  • Jan 16, 2021 9:11 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Salman says that fans would ask contestants a few questions in today's episode.  

  • Jan 16, 2021 9:09 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Salman Khan is here. 

  • Jan 16, 2021 9:07 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rubina feels Sonali is poking her unnecessarily

