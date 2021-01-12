Tuesday, January 12, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 14 Jan 12 LIVE: Rakhi cries after contestants gang up against, Aly blames her for Jasmin's eviction
Live now

Bigg Boss 14 Jan 12 LIVE: Rakhi cries after contestants gang up against, Aly blames her for Jasmin's eviction

Bigg Boss 14: Captain Rakhi Sawant can be seen breaking down after housemates gang up against her and refuse to perform the assigned duties. Meanwhile, Aly Goni blames Rakhi for Jasmin's eviction

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 12, 2021 23:12 IST
Bigg Boss 14
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV

Bigg Boss 14 Jan 12 LIVE UPDATES

Contestant Rakhi Sawant, who has become the new captain in Bigg Boss 14 house, is having a hard time getting things done from the co-contestants. Rakhi became the captain after the majority of family ones of the housemates voted for her during their visit to the house. And now, the housemates will be seen ganging up against her as they stubbornly refused to perform all the household duties assigned to him. On the other hand, Aly Goni will blame Rakhi of getting Jasmin Bhasin out of the house. He will also be seen cursing her and saying, “Aapne mera dil todda hai na, uska sabak aapko miley.”

Bigg Boss 14 January 12 LIVE UPDATES: 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 14 Jan 12 LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jan 12, 2021 11:12 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Eijaz and Rakhi at loggerheads.

    Rakhi is leaving no stone unturned to entertain her viewers 

  • Jan 12, 2021 11:06 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rakhi also locked horns with Eijaz Khan over being a good captain, the latter says "mai aapko captain ki jimedaari samjha ra tha, aapko samjhni chaiye."

  • Jan 12, 2021 11:04 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Jan 12, 2021 11:04 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rakhi and Arshi locked horns

  • Jan 12, 2021 11:04 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rakhi and Arshi locked horns

  • Jan 12, 2021 10:59 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Housemates wake up to 'Crazy kiya re' song. 

  • Jan 12, 2021 10:59 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rakhi names Aly and Rahul Vaidya-- 'Aloo Bhukara' 

  • Jan 12, 2021 10:52 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Jan 12, 2021 10:46 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rakhi told Aly that she didn’t get Jasmin evicted from the show, she says, “Meri wajah se wo nahi gayi hai.” 

  • Jan 12, 2021 10:46 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Aly Goni is blaming Rakhi of getting Jasmin Bhasin out of the house. He also cursed her and said, “Aapne mera dil todda hai na, uska sabak aapko miley.”

  • Jan 12, 2021 10:43 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Jan 12, 2021 10:42 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Sonali, Abhinav and Eijaz indulge in an spat. 

  • Jan 12, 2021 10:40 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Jan 12, 2021 10:37 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rahul Vaidya taunts Rubina over Nishant Malkhani's captainship.  

  • Jan 12, 2021 10:36 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    A little chaos in the KItchen area. 

Top News

Latest News