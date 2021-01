Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKHI SWANT Bigg Boss 14 Jan 1 LIVE UPDATES

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14, all the housemates will be seen setting a New Year resolution for themselves. But challenger Rakhi Sawant seems in full mood to spoil their resolutions. She can be seen unorganising the things and creating a mess in the house while Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Mahajan try to stop her. On the other hand, Rakhi will be seen locking horns with Aly Goni over his relationship with Jasmin.

Bigg Boss 14 Jan 1 LIVE UPDATES: