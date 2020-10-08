Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JAAN KUMAR SANU Bigg Boss 14 housemate Jaan Kumar Sanu: My mother plays role of both parents

Jaan Kumar Sanu, son of playback singer Kumar Sanu, says his parents separated before he was born, adding that he has a close bond with his mother.

"For me, my mother plays the role of both parents. My parents separated when my mother was six months pregnant with me hence I have grown up with her only since childhood," said Jaan, who is also a singer, and who is a housemate on "Bigg Boss 14" right now.

"My mom is both a mother and a father to me. Before entering the Bigg Boss House, what worried me most was that who will now take care of my mother. My thinking when it comes to love is old school because of my mom, I feel love only happens with one person and we should only be with one person. I am just like my mother," he added.

Jaan, who is currently participating in the 14th season of the reality show, is seen opening up about his bond with his mother in "Bigg Boss Extra Masala", which is available on Colors channel and Voot.

