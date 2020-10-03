Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere Twitter reaction: Sidharth Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Jasmin Bhasin grab attention

Image Source : BIGG BOSS 14/TWITTER Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere Twitter reaction: Sidharth Shukla, Nikki Tamboli grab attention

The Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere is here and fans, can't control their excitement. Twitter with abuzz with some netizens already choosing their favourite contestants while others are simply bowled over by Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. This time Bigg Boss house is more luxurious with restaurant, spa, theatre and mall, whose privilege will be incurred by the contestants as they or their team will win the task. The same privilege will also be incurred by the captain or Queen of the house. The grand premiere of this year's season has surely taken the internet by storm with Sidharth Shukla, Nikki Tamboli and Jasmin Bhasin grabbing a lot of attention. Here's how netizens are reacting to Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere.

1 minite 1 minite ye mai kya dekh Raha hu

Salman x jasmin. 😍😛#BiggBoss2020 // #BiggBoss14 pic.twitter.com/wypLwSituw — KabiR.‏ ‏‎کبیر (@Kabi_is_Back) October 3, 2020

#SidharthShukIa is back guys!!! Iam fully excited to see him back on #BiggBoss !!! I know, you are also definitely on top of your chairs to see him my dear friends😎📺😎 #TeamSidharthShukla #SidharthShukla #BB14 @sidharth_shukla pic.twitter.com/RRgkoD4rxG — 🌺🌴🐘 𝐕i𝖌n𝖊s𝖍 Ka𝖒zʐ 🐘🌴🌺 (@Viggu08) October 3, 2020

