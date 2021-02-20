Image Source : TWITTER/COLORSTV Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: When & where to watch live stream online of Salman Khan's reality show

Bigg Boss 14 hosted by superstar Salman Khan has been going on for a long time. The viewers are all set to witness the grand finale episode on Sunday. The Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale will witness the final battle between the finalists including-- Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, and Nikki Tamboli. To make the event more happening, not just the host but also the finalists will be seen giving a special performance for their fans. Not only this, but few performances by the ex-contestants are also expected apart from celebrities entering as special guests to promote their film. If you are super excited about the last episode of the reality show, here's everything you need to know including details regarding when, where, and how to watch Bigg Boss 14 finale.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss 14 live?

As usual, Bigg Boss 14 grand finale will be broadcasted on Colors TV and will kick off at 9 PM on Sunday. The show will also air on the HD version of the Colors TV channel. If you are a TataSky subscriber, then you can tune in to Channel Number 147 and 149 for Colors TV and Colors TV HD respectively. As for DishTV subscribers, Colors TV and Colors TV HD are available on channel numbers 121 and 120 respectively. Airtel TV subscribers need to type 116 on their remote to tune into Colors TV.

Where to watch the online live stream of Bigg Boss 14 grand finale?

In case you are not at home tonight or do not have access to a television, you can always live stream the show, all thanks to the internet. You can download and install the Jio TV app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your Android or iOS smartphone.

While the Jio TV app will be available only for Jio subscribers, Airtel users can download the Airtel Xstream app from the app store. Alternatively, you can also download the Voot app to watch the Season 14 Grand finale of Bigg Boss.