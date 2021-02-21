Sunday, February 21, 2021
     
  5. Bigg Boss 14 finale LIVE UPDATES: Salman Khan surprises Rakhi; Rubina Dilaik-Rahul Vaidya to fight it out
Bigg Boss 14 finale LIVE UPDATES: Salman Khan surprises Rakhi; Rubina Dilaik-Rahul Vaidya to fight it out

The finale night of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 is finally here and Superstar-host Salman Khan is all set to announce the winner.

New Delhi Updated on: February 21, 2021 20:26 IST
The finale night of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 is finally here and Superstar-host Salman Khan is all set to announce the winner. After a tiresome journey of four and a half months, the contestants are gearing up for a rocking night. As Salman will crown the finale winner tonight, we will bid adieu to the 14th season of Bigg Boss. Like every season, the season began with much fanfare in October last year. Now with Top 5 finalists -- Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli-- fans are excited to see who will lift the trophy and take the prize money home. A lot is going to happen on the night of the Finale where the audience will see various performances of the finalists as well as that of the hosts. Actors from other shows of the channel will also be seen attending the gala. Stay tuned for Bigg Boss 14 finale winner live updates here.

 

  • Feb 21, 2021 8:26 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Feb 21, 2021 8:11 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Prize money for the season

    Every year, the prize money of Bigg Boss is fixed at Rs 50 lakh. However, this time 'scene palat gaya.' There is no confirmation about the prize money yet as earlier, in the episode, Rakhi Sawant sacrificed Rs 14 lakh from the prize money to save herself from the nomination. In the task, housemates had to sacrifice a part of their prize money to save themselves from nomination. Now, if we calculate and deduct that 'shredded' amont, the prize money of this season is likely to be Rs 36 lakh. However, we are not yet confirmed. 

    Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: Winner to get lesser prize money this season?

     

     

  • Feb 21, 2021 8:07 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Salman Khan to make a dashing entry in white outfit

    Superstar and host Salman Khan will be stealing the limelight with his charismatic personality and witty one-liners today. Other than his personality, the superstar charms with his looks and this time it is going to be a black and white' ensemble.

    Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 grand finale: Salman Khan dazzles in white outfit, charms with killer moves

     

     

     

  • Feb 21, 2021 8:03 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: What to expect

    From host Salman Khan surprising Rakhi Sawant with 'Riteish' twist, to contestants Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya to give a dhakaad performace. 

    Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Madhuri Dixit to announce top 4 contestants; Dharmendra, Riteish, Nora to set stage on fire

     

     

