Bigg Boss 14 finale LIVE UPDATES: Salman Khan surprises Rakhi; Rubina Dilaik-Rahul Vaidya to fight it out

The finale night of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 is finally here and Superstar-host Salman Khan is all set to announce the winner. After a tiresome journey of four and a half months, the contestants are gearing up for a rocking night. As Salman will crown the finale winner tonight, we will bid adieu to the 14th season of Bigg Boss. Like every season, the season began with much fanfare in October last year. Now with Top 5 finalists -- Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli-- fans are excited to see who will lift the trophy and take the prize money home. A lot is going to happen on the night of the Finale where the audience will see various performances of the finalists as well as that of the hosts. Actors from other shows of the channel will also be seen attending the gala. Stay tuned for Bigg Boss 14 finale winner live updates here.