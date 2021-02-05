Bigg Boss 14 Feb 5 HIGHLIGHTS: Nikki to have major showdown with Rakhi, Devoleena Bhattacharjee bashes Arshi

Sunday, February 07, 2021
     
Contestants Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant were seen locking horns in today's episode of Bigg Boss 14. Devoleena Bhattacharjee was seen screaming, shouting, and throwing things at Arshi Khan.

New Delhi Updated on: February 06, 2021 0:03 IST
Nikki Tamboli, Rakhi Sawant
With every passing day, drama and fights are getting more intense inside Bigg Boss 14's house. Something of a similar type will happen in today's episode, too. Contestants Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant were seen locking horns. It all starts when Nikki asks the drama queen to return her hairbands. The duo will indulge in a heated argument where Tamboli threatens to slap Rakhi if she crosses her limits. Rakhi says she is completing her work in the kitchen, Nikki then gets agitated and goes into Rakhi's stuff to get her hairbands. Rakhi also demands her eye-shadow palette from Nikki. The tiff between Devoleena and Arshi Khan has been going on for a long time now. But this time the argument will go on the next level as Devoleena will be seen screaming, shouting, and throwing things at Arshi. She also causes damage to Bigg Boss house property.

  • Feb 05, 2021 11:39 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    It all starts when Nikki asked the drama queen to return her hairbands and make-up products. The duo indulges in a heated argument where Tamboli threatens to slap Rakhi if she crosses her limits.

  • Feb 05, 2021 11:22 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant at loggerheads

  • Feb 05, 2021 11:18 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Devoleena is nominated for the rest of the season. 

  • Feb 05, 2021 11:10 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Devoleena is in the confession room, and Bigg Boss made it clear that everything is good at her place. 

  • Feb 05, 2021 11:09 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Devoleena also bashes Rubina Dilaik for taking Arshi's side and not standing for what is right. 

  • Feb 05, 2021 11:08 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

     Devoleena is seen screaming, shouting, and throwing things at Arshi.

  • Feb 05, 2021 11:08 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Devoleena Bhattacharjee loses her calm and bashed Arshi Khan and Rubina Dilaik. She yells at them 

  • Feb 05, 2021 10:58 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Devoleena and Arshi are at loggerheads, as Devo became aggressive over the latter's comment. 

  • Feb 05, 2021 10:56 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Devoleena is upset over Arshi's comment and wants Bigg Boss to call her in the confession room. 

  • Feb 05, 2021 10:49 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rubina got on her knees to apologise to Devoleena and Rakhi. 

  • Feb 05, 2021 10:47 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rakhi Sawant and Devoleena are not doing their duties.

  • Feb 05, 2021 10:46 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Abhinav is making Rubina understand about the duties. 

  • Feb 05, 2021 10:40 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Morning at Bigg Boss 14 begins with some serious fights among contestants, majorly Arshi and Devoleena.  

