Bigg Boss 14 Feb 5 HIGHLIGHTS: Nikki to have major showdown with Rakhi, Devoleena Bhattacharjee bashes Arshi

Nikki Tamboli to have major showdown with Rakhi Sawant

With every passing day, drama and fights are getting more intense inside Bigg Boss 14's house. Something of a similar type will happen in today's episode, too. Contestants Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant were seen locking horns. It all starts when Nikki asks the drama queen to return her hairbands. The duo will indulge in a heated argument where Tamboli threatens to slap Rakhi if she crosses her limits. Rakhi says she is completing her work in the kitchen, Nikki then gets agitated and goes into Rakhi's stuff to get her hairbands. Rakhi also demands her eye-shadow palette from Nikki. The tiff between Devoleena and Arshi Khan has been going on for a long time now. But this time the argument will go on the next level as Devoleena will be seen screaming, shouting, and throwing things at Arshi. She also causes damage to Bigg Boss house property.

