Bigg Boss 14 Feb 3 LIVE UPDATES: Rakhi Sawant to have major showdown with Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla

In today's episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi Sawant will be revealing secrets about her husband Ritesh. She will also have major showdown with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

February 03, 2021 23:30 IST
In today's episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi Sawant will be heard making talking about her husband Ritesh. The drama queen breaks down into tears during her conversation with co-contestant Rahul Vaidya. Rakhi reveals that her husband is already married, but he hid this reality from her for a very long time. Later, Rakhi gets into a verbal spat with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla as she calls the actor 'tharki' on national Television. Furious Abhinav then lashes out at Rakhi and the two indulge in war of words. Abhinav's wife Rubina loses her calm and splashes a bucket-full of water on Rakhi. 

  • Feb 03, 2021 11:30 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Feb 03, 2021 11:20 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Devoleena reveals her personal secrets in the garden area. She is talking to Rakhi about her family. 

  • Feb 03, 2021 11:17 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rakhi says, 'Jab tak sooraj chand rahega, Rubina Abhinav ka naam rahega.'

  • Feb 03, 2021 11:16 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Feb 03, 2021 11:00 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rakhi also revealed that is the reason for her mother’s deteriorating health.

  • Feb 03, 2021 10:58 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rakhi reveals that her husband is already married, but he hid this reality from her for a very long time. 

  • Feb 03, 2021 10:56 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    The drama queen breaks down into tears during her conversation with co-contestant Rahul Vaidya.

  • Feb 03, 2021 10:54 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rakhi made some serious revelation on national TV about her personal life. 

  • Feb 03, 2021 10:51 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rahul is playing 'chaai with Rahul' with Rakhi Sawant and is asking some personal questions from her. 

  • Feb 03, 2021 10:50 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Feb 03, 2021 10:45 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Devoleena, Rubina and Abhinav are dancing. 

  • Feb 03, 2021 10:44 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Devoleena and Rakhi are making a strategy for the task. 

  • Feb 03, 2021 10:44 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rahul Vaidya, Aly and Arshi are planning and plotting for the task. 

  • Feb 03, 2021 10:41 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Share bazar task is here. 

