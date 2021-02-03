Bigg Boss 14 Feb 3 LIVE UPDATES: Rakhi Sawant to have major showdown with Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla

Image Source : COLORSTV Bigg Boss 14 Feb 3 LIVE UPDATES

In today's episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi Sawant will be heard making talking about her husband Ritesh. The drama queen breaks down into tears during her conversation with co-contestant Rahul Vaidya. Rakhi reveals that her husband is already married, but he hid this reality from her for a very long time. Later, Rakhi gets into a verbal spat with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla as she calls the actor 'tharki' on national Television. Furious Abhinav then lashes out at Rakhi and the two indulge in war of words. Abhinav's wife Rubina loses her calm and splashes a bucket-full of water on Rakhi.

Bigg Boss 14 Feb 3 LIVE UPDATES: