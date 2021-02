Bigg Boss 14 Feb 16 LIVE Updates: Abhinav reunites with Rubina Dilaik, Ask her 'Will you marry me again'

Live now Bigg Boss 14 Feb 16 LIVE Updates: Abhinav reunites with Rubina Dilaik, Ask her 'Will you marry me again' The most popular show on Indian television, Bigg Boss 14, hosted by superstar Salman Khan, is all set to close the curtains on February 21. Now that the show is witnessing Valentine's week, Abhinav Shukla will be making way into the house for his wife Rubina Dilaik. The couple will be seen spending some quality time by going on a romantic date set up by Bigg Boss.