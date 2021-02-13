Saturday, February 13, 2021
     
  5. Bigg Boss 14 Feb 13 LIVE UPDATES: Salman schools Aly, Rahul for criticisng Rakhi, Nikki calls singer 'Loser'
Bigg Boss 14 Feb 13 LIVE UPDATES: Salman schools Aly, Rahul for criticisng Rakhi, Nikki calls singer 'Loser'

In today's episode of Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan will be seen schooling Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni for criticizing Rakhi Sawant who chose to save herself and sacrifice a huge amount from the prize money.

New Delhi Updated on: February 13, 2021 21:39 IST
Bigg Boss 14
Bigg Boss 14 Feb 13 LIVE UPDATES

In today's episode of Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan will be seen schooling Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni for criticizing Rakhi Sawant who chose to save herself and sacrifice a huge amount from the prize money. The superstar also slammed Aly for bringing Jasmin Bhasin in a bad light and being rude. On the other hand, as Finale week is almost here, the contestants will be asked to choose a position for themselves from number one to six. While Rubina Dilaik says she sees herself at the first position, Rahul says he sees himself there. Meanwhile, Nikki says she doesn't see Rahul anywhere as he quit the show and came back. She calls him 'loser for leaving the show in between. 

Bigg Boss 14 Feb 13 LIVE UPDATES:

  • Feb 13, 2021 9:39 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Devoleena is giving an explanation for Rakhi Sawant and her decision to shred 14L

  • Feb 13, 2021 9:35 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Feb 13, 2021 9:33 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Nikki feels Rakhi Sawant's decision to take the money was right. 

  • Feb 13, 2021 9:27 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Feb 13, 2021 9:22 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Salman Khan is having fun with the housemates. Hope you are enjoying the episode. 

  • Feb 13, 2021 9:22 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Devoleena feels Paras Chhabra did not support her. 

  • Feb 13, 2021 9:13 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Feb 13, 2021 9:09 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Feb 13, 2021 9:09 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Paras got the tag 'Maachis ki tilli.'

  • Feb 13, 2021 9:05 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Salman Khan is here. 

