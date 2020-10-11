Sunday, October 11, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 14: Viewers and Rubina Dilaik feel Sidharth, Hina and Gauahar are biased towards Nikki Tamboli

Bigg Boss 14: Viewers and Rubina Dilaik feel Sidharth, Hina and Gauahar are biased towards Nikki Tamboli

Bigg Boss 14’s fans think that fresher Nikki Tamboli is being favoured by the ‘seniors’in the house. Many netizens shared their reactions after Nikki became the first 'confirmed contestant'.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 11, 2020 19:18 IST
Bigg Boss 14: Fans feel Sidharth, Hina and Gauahar are biased towards Nikki Tamboli
Image Source : COLORSTV

Viewers along with Rubina claim that Nikki is getting extra support from seniors

Bigg Boss 14 kickstarted a few days ago, and we are already starting to see a few fights, as well as friendships on the show. Among all the contestants, Nikki Tamboli has been making the most noise and with her determination to fight for immunity, she won applause from the seniors- Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan, as well as the host Salman Khan. However, many Netizens feel she is being favoured by the seniors. Rubina Dilaik, while speaking to Abhinav Shukla and Sara Gurpal had also mentioned this, read on.

While both Pavitra Punia and Nikki Tamboli had won the task, during Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan asked the seniors to pick one contestant among them. Unanimously all three seniors decided it was Nikki, after which her status in the house changed from “to be confirmed” to “confirmed contestant”. In the last episode, we also saw Rubina Dilaik talking to her husband Abhinav Shukla and Sara that the seniors were supporting Nikki which is why she was able to win the tasks.

Meanwhile, Netizens also noticed this, and while one social media user wrote, “I don’t know makers aur seniors kyun Nikki ko itna tabazoo de rahe hai? She is a villian not the heroine. This season is so predictable and boring... #BiggBoss,” another user wrote, “Stop favouring Nikki Tamboli Waiting for seniors exit , they r biased like hell.” Take a look:

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X