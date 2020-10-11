Bigg Boss 14: Viewers and Rubina Dilaik feel Sidharth, Hina and Gauahar are biased towards Nikki Tamboli

Image Source : COLORSTV Viewers along with Rubina claim that Nikki is getting extra support from seniors

Bigg Boss 14 kickstarted a few days ago, and we are already starting to see a few fights, as well as friendships on the show. Among all the contestants, Nikki Tamboli has been making the most noise and with her determination to fight for immunity, she won applause from the seniors- Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan, as well as the host Salman Khan. However, many Netizens feel she is being favoured by the seniors. Rubina Dilaik, while speaking to Abhinav Shukla and Sara Gurpal had also mentioned this, read on.

While both Pavitra Punia and Nikki Tamboli had won the task, during Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan asked the seniors to pick one contestant among them. Unanimously all three seniors decided it was Nikki, after which her status in the house changed from “to be confirmed” to “confirmed contestant”. In the last episode, we also saw Rubina Dilaik talking to her husband Abhinav Shukla and Sara that the seniors were supporting Nikki which is why she was able to win the tasks.

Meanwhile, Netizens also noticed this, and while one social media user wrote, “I don’t know makers aur seniors kyun Nikki ko itna tabazoo de rahe hai? She is a villian not the heroine. This season is so predictable and boring... #BiggBoss,” another user wrote, “Stop favouring Nikki Tamboli Waiting for seniors exit , they r biased like hell.” Take a look:

She doesn't even deserve jitna favor kar rahe and her voice is a cacophony..just can't tolerate once she opens her mouth but if this favoritism keeps happening, she will reach to the top ! As it is there is not much entertainment..major missing of Shehnaaz happening! — Rushikesh Bhalbhale (@rbhalbhale1213) October 11, 2020

Stop favouring Nikki Tamboli



Waiting for seniors exit , they r biased like hell 😒 — 💛Nikkiiii💛 (@_Con_fus_ion_) October 11, 2020

Did u Notice Promo"s@BiggBoss was favouring completely #NikkiTamboli



They were Proving like only she was facing Task abhinav did nothing. Even Nikki lost it Today



so much partiality — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) October 9, 2020

Nikki nahi pavitra deserving thi..wo nikki se pahle jhel rhi thi.. — Vicky Jain (@jainvicky66) October 11, 2020

