Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALYGONI Bigg Boss 14: Fans excited after Jasmin Bhasin reveals she's in a relationship with Aly Goni for 3 years

Everyday in the Bigg Boss 14 house comes with a surprise but the recent episode was a little special for Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's fans. Wondering why? It all happened when the 'Naagin' actress finally ditched the 'just friends' tag and revealed that she has been in a relationship with Aly from the past 3 years. Yes, that true! And the credit of the confession goes to mastermind Vikas Gupta and Kashmera Shah who recently made their way into the show. Vikas after entering the house teased Jasmin and said that her relation with Aly is just like Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar to which she denied. Soon, Vikas responded and told her that the audience is not fool and what has bee going between them is quite evident.

Soon, she accepted being in love with him after which Vikas says, "Mummy papa dekh lo, achha ladka hai, iske liye show chhod diya." Kashmera called her a 'mastermin' hinting at Aly's exit. Jasmin was quick to respond as she said, "Vo (Aly) pyaar ke liye aaya, pyaar ke liye chala gaya, I am lucky that somebody loves me so much. usne kasam di aur mai maan gayi."

Not only this, but she also said, "Humara rishta 3 saal ka hai." As soon as their fans came to know about this, they could not keep calm and took to Twitter to share their excitement and praises for the couple.

Many even wanted Aly to retrurn to the show and propose Jasmin on Television. Have a look at what happened on Twitter post the confession:

