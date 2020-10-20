Tuesday, October 20, 2020
     
  5. Bigg Boss 14: Fans appreciate Nishant, Jasmin, Rubina to select Hina Khan as their mentor

Netizens appreciate contestants Nishant Singh Malkani, Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s decision to select Hina Khan as their mentor.

New Delhi Updated on: October 20, 2020 8:26 IST
Seems like housemates are very happy with their senior Hina Khan. In the latest episode, when Salman asked the contestants to make choice of a mentor from the Toofani seniors, most of the people took Hina Khan’s name. Yes, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Malkani, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla chose Hina and made the fans happy.

After Hina was seen strategizing and explaining her team about picking the right topic, fans happiness knew no bounds. They reacted on social media appreciating the housemates for their decision to elect Hina as their mentor.

One user wrote, “She is a true example winner bnne SE sirf ni hota ..u have to create a image that audience can't forget even after so many year's...consistency is the key #HinaKhan”, while another one said, “I'm so happy with #JasminBhasin choosing #HinaKhan team after all it's not about friendship it's about whom she can relate to more and thinks can understand her more. And for me I have seen her in BB so definitely Jas selected a good senior for her. #TeamHina #BiggBoss14 #Bb14”

Take a look at the fans’ reactions on Twitter:

Well, now it will be interesting watch to witness how these contestants perform under the mentorship of Hina.

For the unversed, apart from the contestants who have entered the show like Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Neha Sharma, Jaan Kumar Janu, Nishant Singh Malkani, Rahul Vaidya the show’s makers decided to include Toofani Seniors. They are Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan who were in the previous seasons of the show.

Bigg Boss will air Monday-Friday at 10.30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm on Colors. It will be available before TV exclusively on Voot Select. Keep logged in to Indiatvnews.com for the latest updates from Bigg Boss 14 Grand premiere tonight from 9 pm onwards on Colors. Twitter updates at @indiatvnews | Special coverage

