Bigg Boss 14: Fans appreciate Nishant, Jasmin, Rubina to select Hina Khan as their mentor

Image Source : COLORS TV Hina Khan

Seems like housemates are very happy with their senior Hina Khan. In the latest episode, when Salman asked the contestants to make choice of a mentor from the Toofani seniors, most of the people took Hina Khan’s name. Yes, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Malkani, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla chose Hina and made the fans happy.

After Hina was seen strategizing and explaining her team about picking the right topic, fans happiness knew no bounds. They reacted on social media appreciating the housemates for their decision to elect Hina as their mentor.

One user wrote, “She is a true example winner bnne SE sirf ni hota ..u have to create a image that audience can't forget even after so many year's...consistency is the key #HinaKhan”, while another one said, “I'm so happy with #JasminBhasin choosing #HinaKhan team after all it's not about friendship it's about whom she can relate to more and thinks can understand her more. And for me I have seen her in BB so definitely Jas selected a good senior for her. #TeamHina #BiggBoss14 #Bb14”

Take a look at the fans’ reactions on Twitter:

She is a true example winner bnne SE sirf ni hota ..u have to create a image that audience can't forget even after so many year's...consistency is the key #HinaKhan — Priyanka Ghosh (@Priyank19115460) October 19, 2020

Most of the freshers have choosen #HinaKhan as their captain.....& everyone gave the same reason "she is strong mentally & physically, she has lot of potential to guide them in correct way "



Sirf Trend karne se koi best senior nahi banta jahilo 😛🔥#BB14 #BiggBoss14 — CHETAN SHARMA 😎😎 (@chetan_sharma10) October 19, 2020

Hina's advise to Rubina is BANG ON. You have a voice but choose your muddas. Abhinav also agreed with her.#BB14 #BiggBoss14 #HinaKhan #RubinaDilaik — 𝓢 н ⓐ 𝓵 (@SardiKaTheEnd) October 19, 2020

Bs yhi bolungi dil le liya heena tumne as ur personality n behaviour is soo good overall u are a very good human being ..classy cool sensible understanding stylish beauty with brain ..m jada bolti nhi but itnq bolnq cahungi for heena or bhi kh skti hu but for now 🙏 #HinaKhan — Priya kathayat (@priya_kathayat) October 19, 2020

I loved the way #HinaKhan explained #RubinaDilaik about where she is going off track!



I'm sure Rubi will follow them and emerge victorious!



They were actually good advices which will help her further in the game!!#BiggBoss14 #BB14 — 🦋 Team Rubina Dilaik 🦋 (@TMRubinaDilaik) October 19, 2020

#HinaKhan may not have won her season but just see, she has the maximum contestants in her team..



She has come a long way.. from being misunderstood to becoming an idol. @eyehinakhan you are awesome 😍 — Ayushi Shukla (@Ayushishukla26) October 19, 2020

Well, now it will be interesting watch to witness how these contestants perform under the mentorship of Hina.

For the unversed, apart from the contestants who have entered the show like Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Neha Sharma, Jaan Kumar Janu, Nishant Singh Malkani, Rahul Vaidya the show’s makers decided to include Toofani Seniors. They are Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan who were in the previous seasons of the show.

Bigg Boss will air Monday-Friday at 10.30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm on Colors. It will be available before TV exclusively on Voot Select. Keep logged in to Indiatvnews.com for the latest updates from Bigg Boss 14 Grand premiere tonight from 9 pm onwards on Colors. Twitter updates at @indiatvnews | Special coverage

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage