Bigg Boss 14 ex-contestant Nishant Singh Malkhani meets with an accident in Jaisalmer, escapes unhurt

While peop[le were busy welcoming 2021, Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nishant Singh Malkhani was busy thanking almighty for saving his life. He, in an interview with the Jaipur Times revealed everything about his accident that took place in Jaisalmer. Speaking to the portal, Nishant revealed that he went for a work cum leisure trip with his friends when the incident took place. He was driving an SUV and suffered a narrow escape when another vehicle pushed them. Later, his car got damaged and was lifted with the help of a crane while everyone escaped unhurt.

Nishant revealed, "There is nothing to worry and I am perfectly alright with no injuries. It’s just that the car got badly damaged and a crane was called to lift it. With God’s grace and my mom’s blessings, I am fine. I was driving and suddenly saw another car coming from the wrong side. The road was quite steep and to save us, I went off the road but in vain. I shifted towards the left but this car rammed into mine.

Thankfully, only the car got damaged and all of us were saved without any scratch. Surprisingly, the guy who rammed into our car immediately fled from the spot. Later, we somehow managed to reach our hotel."

Further, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actor said, "It’s quite shocking to know that this took place sharp at 11.59 pm, just a minute before the entire world was waiting for the clock to strike 12 and celebrate the new year."

He even spoke about how his mother started crying when she came to know about the same. The actor calmed her down and ewnsured that he was perfectly alright and would visit Delhi soon.