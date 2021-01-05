Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAHULMAHAJAN Bigg Boss 14: Evicted Rahul Mahajan has THIS to say about his journey, 'dhoti' incident with Rakhi Sawant

Post eviction from Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Mahajan claims he is not upset about all that happened in the house, including the infamous incident when Rakhi Sawant stripped him of his clothes as part of a task where she had to act possessed. "I am fine. I am not upset but it is not that I am very happy that I got evicted. I have returned home to my wife and loved ones, so I am happy that way," Mahajan told IANS.

Rahul, who is the son of late politician Pramod Mahajan, was one of the most popular and talked-about contestants when he entered the house in "Bigg Boss" season 2. "Nothing went wrong," Rahul insisted when asked what went wrong this time.

"If we talk about the second season, I was different and single. I was not married at that time. I was 33. I could do more things, take more liberty, and have more fun. There are many things I could not do right now with my age and maturity and life. Things change. I am satisfied," he added.

Rahul continued: "I had no goal while entering the show. I just thought to go into the house where we can hug and meet people amid the ongoing COVID-19 times. One can not be on top every time.. People were different at that time, situations, experiences were different… One can not recreate those moments again."

This weekend, Salman Khan slammed Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik for targeting challengers Rakhi Sawant and Arshi Khan for being 'different', and dividing the house between categories.

Asked about the targeting, Rahul refused to answer the question, saying: "Salman didn't ask me. If he would have asked, I would have given him an answer. Talking about it and giving an answer now would be wrong."

Till now, two of the challengers have been evicted -- Rahul and Kashmera Shah. Manu Punjabi had to leave the reality show due to health issues. Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, and Rakhi Sawant are still in the show that airs on Colors.