  Bigg Boss 14 Episode 12 Oct 20: Seniors to indulge in war of words, contestants to fight in task
Bigg Boss 14 Episode 12 Oct 20: Seniors to indulge in war of words, contestants to fight in task

Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14 is going to be super dramatic as the audience will witness not only the fight between contestants during the task but also amongst the three seniors viz Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan.

New Delhi Published on: October 20, 2020 22:22 IST
It's a really crucial week for all the Bigg Boss 14 contestants as the result of their status will finally be out. The decision will be in the hands of the three seniors Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan. Meanwhile, the contestants will have to fight it out in a task and will be divided in a team of three. Tonight's episode of the show is going to be super dramatic as the audience will witness not only the fight between contestants during the task but also amongst the three seniors. Meanwhile, Shehzad Deol has been declared as 100 percent not confirmed contestant and was asked by Salman Khan to remain 'gayab' in all the major decision making of the house. If you are an ardent follower of the show who doesn't want to miss anything, here we are with the LIVE updates of the show. Check it out:

  • Oct 20, 2020 11:33 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Freshers have a chance to save themselves. Whom do you think will win this opportunity?

  • Oct 20, 2020 11:27 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Seniors want their teammates to keep their eyes and brain open!

  • Oct 20, 2020 11:23 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    It's Gauahar, Hina vs Sidharth this time!

  • Oct 20, 2020 11:21 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Oct 20, 2020 11:20 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Oct 20, 2020 11:17 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Oct 20, 2020 11:16 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    It's time for some contestants to bid goodbye to BB house

  • Oct 20, 2020 11:13 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Rubina felt bad as Salman called Abhinav her 'samaan.' Bigg Boss says he will ask the host not to make fun of her.

  • Oct 20, 2020 11:05 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Rubina is sharing her feelings with Bigg Boss. She feels she is being disrespected and wants to leave. 

  • Oct 20, 2020 11:04 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    It's massage time for Nikki again, by her personal masseuse Jaan Sanu.

  • Oct 20, 2020 10:56 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    After calling Sara a duck, Shehzad thinks Eizad is 'quack quack.' Makes any sense?

  • Oct 20, 2020 10:48 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Pavitra and Rahul can't stand each other!

  • Oct 20, 2020 10:42 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Shehzad is not 'gayab' anymore from the show.

  • Oct 20, 2020 10:41 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Fight of the day begins between Rahul and Eijaz.

  • Oct 20, 2020 10:40 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Who wants to take up the cooking duty? Surely not Abhinav and Rubina!

  • Oct 20, 2020 10:38 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Contestants are having a discussion over this week's responsibility.

  • Oct 20, 2020 10:34 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Now, it's time for Hina who is discussing with her team. 

  • Oct 20, 2020 10:34 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    What is cooking between Jaan, Gauahar, and Rahul?

  • Oct 20, 2020 10:33 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Sidharth and Pavitra are up with a strategy.

  • Oct 20, 2020 10:33 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Contestants are in full mood as they wake up to the 'Hookup' song.

  • Oct 20, 2020 10:32 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    And the fun begins!

