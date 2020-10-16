Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 14 Episode 11 Oct 16 LIVE Updates: Seniors Hina, Gauhar and Sidharth lock horns during BB mall task

The contestants who are present in the Bigg Boss 14 house are Abhinav Shukla, Shehzad Deol, Rahul Vaidya, Nishant Malkani, Rubina Dilaik, Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu. Also, there are Toofani Seniors Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan who are making difficult for freshers. Tonight's Bigg Boss 14 episode will see the continuation of the BB Mall task where everyone is required to collect balls raining down from pipes in baskets allotted to them. The contestant with the most amount of balls in their basket will win the task. While the contestants have to collect the balls in their basket, they also have to safeguard their basket and make sure that the competitors don't empty it. The winner of this task will get to reclaim their personal belongings from Bigg Boss.

The decision-makers of the task are the toofani seniors Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan. The seniors will be seen getting into a nasty fight in an attempt to come to a conclusion and declare the winner of the task.

BIGG BOSS 14 OCTOBER 16 LIVE UPDATES:

