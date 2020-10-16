Friday, October 16, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 14 Episode 11 Oct 16 LIVE Updates: Seniors Hina, Gauhar and Sidharth lock horns during BB mall task
Live now

Bigg Boss 14 Episode 11 Oct 16 LIVE Updates: Seniors Hina, Gauhar and Sidharth lock horns during BB mall task

Tonight's Bigg Boss 14 episode will see the continuation of the BB Mall task where everyone is required to collect balls raining down from pipes in baskets allotted to them. The contestant with the most amount of balls in their basket will win the task.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 16, 2020 22:49 IST
Bigg Boss 14 Episode 11 Oct 16 LIVE Updates: Seniors Hina, Gauhar and Sidharth lock horns during BB
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Bigg Boss 14 Episode 11 Oct 16 LIVE Updates: Seniors Hina, Gauhar and Sidharth lock horns during BB mall task

The contestants who are present in the Bigg Boss 14 house are Abhinav Shukla, Shehzad Deol, Rahul Vaidya, Nishant Malkani, Rubina Dilaik, Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu. Also, there are Toofani Seniors Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan who are making difficult for freshers. Tonight's Bigg Boss 14 episode will see the continuation of the BB Mall task where everyone is required to collect balls raining down from pipes in baskets allotted to them. The contestant with the most amount of balls in their basket will win the task. While the contestants have to collect the balls in their basket, they also have to safeguard their basket and make sure that the competitors don't empty it. The winner of this task will get to reclaim their personal belongings from Bigg Boss.

The decision-makers of the task are the toofani seniors Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan. The seniors will be seen getting into a nasty fight in an attempt to come to a conclusion and declare the winner of the task.

BIGG BOSS 14 OCTOBER 16 LIVE UPDATES:

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Live updates :Bigg Boss 14 October 16 Live updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Oct 16, 2020 10:49 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Hairstyling contest begins!

    The fresher girls Rubina, Nikki, Jasmin, and Pavitra are set to battle it out at the style icon contest. 

  • Oct 16, 2020 10:48 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Rubina is the talk of the house!

    Nikki, Rahul and Jaan are seen talking about Rubina and calling her the most confused contestant of them all.

  • Oct 16, 2020 10:46 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Hina has an advice for Nikki

    Hina and Gauhar are seen talking to Nikki and tell her that they are fond of her but she had nothing much to lose as compared to Jasmin. Hina also gives Nkkii sisterly advice and tells her to stop abusing in the house.

  • Oct 16, 2020 10:41 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Nikki tries to have a conversation with Jasmin. However, Jasmin tells her that she can never talk to her because she is just too abusive.

  • Oct 16, 2020 10:39 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Nishant and Nikki are seen discussing the result and says that she has now come to know that Sidharth is the only one who favours her.

  • Oct 16, 2020 10:29 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Jasmin wins against Nikki

    After much discussion and fight between Hina, Sidharth, and Gauhar, they declare Jasmin as the winner of the BB mall task. Rubina gets extremely happy and hugs Jasmin as she yells 'Truth wins'.

  • Oct 16, 2020 10:17 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Sidharth and Hina disagree!

    Hina and Sidharth wget nto a nasty fight in an attempt to come to a conclusion and declare the winner of the task. Hina was seen shrieking at Sidharth as she said, “Mujhe mat sanchalan sikhao” Hina’s reply as she asks Sidharth to mind his own business. And then Sidharth was heard saying, 'Jasmin is my friend but I don’t want to take any wrong decisions'.

  • Oct 16, 2020 10:13 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Jasmin and Nikki get into physical fight

    Nikki and  Jasmin are seen getting physical with each other while performing the task. Jasmin makes comments about Nikki. “Dikha diya aapne aap kya personality ho (you’ve shown what sort of person you are),” she says. “Gaaliyan deti ho gandi gandi (you swear).”

     

  • Oct 16, 2020 10:09 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    It's Jasmin Vs Nikki

    The day 2 of the BB mall task begins with Jasmin and Nikki battling it out to get their personal items. Both the contestants are seen giving their 100 percent in the game.

Top News

Latest News

X