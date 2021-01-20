Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PAVITRAPUNIA Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan on his feelings for Pavitra Punia, re-entry in Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss is a show of unexpected twists and turns. The recent one unfolded in season 14 with the sudden exit of actor Eijaz Khan this week. Due to some prior professional commitments, the actor big goodbye to the show however temporarily or permanently is still a mystery. As soon as he took an exit, there were fans who were waiting eagerly for him to speak something about his relationship status with co-contestant Pavitra Punia and also spill beans on whether he would be re-entering the show or not. Well now, the confusion is all clear as Eijaz has confessed his love for the 'BaalVeer' actress in a recent interview.

Speaking about Pavitra he told TOI, "When I met Pavi (Pavitra), I met her brother, too. He is sweet. I also made my brother meet her. We take each day as it comes. I love her. My intention is honest, pure and pavitra, pun intended! We will see where it goes, let us not define or label it.'

"There is no better place to realise the reality of a person than the BB house. The whole sham of Pavitra being a tough girl was busted; she is quite soft-hearted. In fact, she is the most caring person I know. Woh jis tarah se dhyaan rakhti hai, saaf safaai karti hai apna samajh kar. She has been cooking for me. My fourth call after leaving the house was to her. After I left my dad, I have spent the longest time with her since my exit to understand the unsaid," Eijaz added.

For the unversed, the romantic feelings between the two rekindled when Pavitra made an entry inside the house again during the family special episode of the reality show.

Speaking about entering the show again, Eijaz took to his Instagram and shared a video for his fans where he was seen speaking, "gar main Bigg Boss house mein wapas gaya, aap logon ke liye jaunga. Yeh mera vaada hai aur main zubaan ka pakka hoon. Ab meri jagah Devoleena khel rahi hai toh main yahi chahunga use bhi support karte rahiye. Use bahar aane nahi dena kyunki main wapas aana chahta hoon."

On the professional front, we have seen Eijaz in many TV shows and movies including Tanu Weds Manu, Kkavyanjali, etc. While for Pavitra, she has been a part of daily soaps like--Love u Zindagi, Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto, Hongey Judaa Na Hum, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se.