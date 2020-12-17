Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan mocks Rahul Vaidya for quitting, calls him ‘fattu,’ latter questions actor's manhood

Image Source : PR FETCHED Eijaz Khan mocks Rahul Vaidya for quitting show

Bigg Boss 14 contestants Rahul Vaidya and Eijaz Khan got into a heated argument in a new promo video for Thursday’s episode. Both have had their differences for quite some time. While Rahul questioned Eijaz’s ‘manhood’, the actor accused him of quitting the show, calling him 'fattu'. The promo shows Rahul asking Eijaz to mind his own business and 'be a man'. He calls out Eijaz for trying to assert his dominance over the female housemates in the show.

In the video, Rahul told Eijaz, “Meri gairhaazri mein auraton ko apni mardaangi dikha raha tha, teri mardaangi na mardon ko dikha.”

These remarks irk Eijaz and he calls Rahul a coward ('fattu') for quitting the show. “Tu bhaag ke gaya, fattu hai, teri fatti thi,”Eijaz said. Rahul has recently returned to the show after complaining of being homesick.

Rahul then tells Eijaz, “Teri asliyat dikhane aaya hoon, yaad rakh. Teri sab dikhaunga, maa kasam." To this Eijaz tells Rahul to stay away from him otherwise he might raise his hand. Rahul replies, "I want you to hit me as I have come back to reveal your ugly personality".

Dropping the promo, ColorTV wrote, "Ghar mein aate hi @rahulvaidyarkv ne liya @eijazkhan se panga! Kisko padega yeh mehenga?"

See the video here:

Meanwhile, the captaincy task 'BB duck park' will continue in today's episode As per the task, groups of several housemates will be seen battling against one another. The task will be held in three batches, where the contenders will turn into ducks and will pick the food items from the ground. Rakhi Sawant won the first round.