Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan bidding adieu to Salman Khan's show? Latest promo shows Aly Goni, Arshi Khan crying

While Eijaz Khan was expected to be the first one to make it to Bigg Boss 14 finals and has been among the most efficient taskmasters, but it seems that he is bidding Salman Khan's show goodbye. There were rumours doing rounds until today when the makers shared a glimpse of something big going to happen in the house soon.

New Delhi Updated on: January 18, 2021 17:00 IST
Actor Eijaz Khan is, inarguably, among the strongest contenders in Bigg Boss 14. While he was expected to be the first one to make it to the finals and has been among the most efficient taskmasters, but it seems that he is bidding Salman Khan's show goodbye. There were rumours doing rounds until today when the makers shared a glimpse of something big going to happen in the house soon. After last night's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, contestants took a sigh of relief when the host announced the good news of no eviction. But it seems that the shocking elimination of Eijaz will leave everyone tear-eyed including Arshi Khan and Aly Goni.

The channel's official Instagram handle shared a promo hinting at Eijaz Khan's early eviction and wrote, "@eijazkhan ki sudden exit se gharwalon ko mila ek bada jhatka! Aakhir kyun chhodna pada Eijaz ko #BiggBoss ka ghar? Dekhiye aaj raat 10:30 baje. Catch it before TV on @vootselect

@beingsalmankhan #BiggBoss14 #BiggBoss2020 #BB14 @lotus_herbals."

The video showed Bigg Boss speaking about how Eijaz was the first contestant to step into the house and also about his journey in the show. What came next was a shocker for everyone as it was announced that he would be bidding goodbye to the house. Have a look at the promo here:

Not only this but there are even reports that claim that Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was a participant in season 13 will be making her way into the house and taking his place. 

As soon as fans came to know about the same, they started pouring their concern on social media. Not only this, but they even made the hashtag #NoEijazNoBB14 one of the top trends on Twitter. Check out the reactions here:

It is being said that Eijaz is quitting because of work reasons. Since the duration of the show has increased, the schedule is coinciding with Eijaz’s another professional commitment. He doesn’t like to keep people waiting and hamper their schedules. The crew has been out of work for a while because of the pandemic, so he wanted to be on time in order to help the crew earn. This is why he’s decided to move out of the show voluntarily in order to be on time with his other show’s schedule.

Stay tuned for the exciting Bigg Boss 14 episode tonight!

 

