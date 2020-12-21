Monday, December 21, 2020
     
  5. Bigg Boss 14 Dec 21 HIGHLIGHTS: Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya lock horns; four contestants are nominated
Bigg Boss 14 Dec 21 HIGHLIGHTS: Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya lock horns; four contestants are nominated

Bigg Boss 14 Dec 21 HIGHLIGHTS: We will see the nomination task, where the contestants will take the names of the co-contestants whom they want to evict from the house. Rahul Vaidya lock horns with Rubina Dilaik, questions her authoritative nature

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 21, 2020 23:29 IST
Bigg Boss 14
Bigg Boss 14 Dec 21 LIVE UPDATES

In today's episode of Salman Khan's hosted Bigg Boss 14 we saw the nomination task, where the contestants took the names of the housemates or co-contestants whom they want to see get evicted from the house. During the nomination task, Rahul Vaidya nominated Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik. As per the task, the contestant has to trigger the gunshots aimed at the nominated contestant. Meanwhile, Rubina and Rahul Vaidya locked horns in the show over latter telling the 'shakti' actress that she has an authoritative tone.  

 

Bigg Boss 14 December 21 HIGHLIGHTS

 

  • Dec 21, 2020 11:26 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Vikas Gupta to re-enter the show. 

  • Dec 21, 2020 11:20 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Abhinav taunts Rahul Vaidya on quitting the show. 

  • Dec 21, 2020 11:20 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Dec 21, 2020 11:17 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rubina called Rahul Vaidya 'sidekick'

  • Dec 21, 2020 11:12 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Now its Jasmin VS Rubina

  • Dec 21, 2020 11:10 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rahul Vaidya and Rubina indulge in a much-heated argument. 

  • Dec 21, 2020 11:08 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Dec 21, 2020 11:06 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rahul and Rubina locked horns over former saying that the latter is authoritative 

  • Dec 21, 2020 11:05 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rahul Vaidya told Rubina that she has an authoritative tone. "Rubina aapki tone mujhe bahot zyada authoritative lagti hai," the singer says. 

    He says "Aap logo ko chalana chahti hain." 

  • Dec 21, 2020 11:04 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Nominated contestants are Rahul Mahajan, Abhinav, Manu and Eijaz

  • Dec 21, 2020 10:59 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rahul Mahajan nominated Jasmin and Manu

  • Dec 21, 2020 10:57 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Nikki nominated Arshi and Abhinav

  • Dec 21, 2020 10:53 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Dec 21, 2020 10:51 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Eijaz Khan nominated Rahul Vaidya and Rubina 

  • Dec 21, 2020 10:48 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Dec 21, 2020 10:47 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Aly Goni nominated Manu and Rahul Mahajan
     

  • Dec 21, 2020 10:44 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Abhinav nominated Rahul 

  • Dec 21, 2020 10:44 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Dec 21, 2020 10:42 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rahul nominates Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik

  • Dec 21, 2020 10:41 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rubina nominated Eijaz Khan

  • Dec 21, 2020 10:41 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    As per the task, the contestant has to trigger the gunshots aimed at the nominated contestant. 

  • Dec 21, 2020 10:40 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Bigg Boss announces nomination task. 

  • Dec 21, 2020 10:36 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Nikki is upset

  • Dec 21, 2020 10:34 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

