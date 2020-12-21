Bigg Boss 14 Dec 21 HIGHLIGHTS: Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya lock horns; four contestants are nominated

-
Dec 21, 2020 11:26 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri
Vikas Gupta to re-enter the show.
-
Dec 21, 2020 11:20 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri
Abhinav taunts Rahul Vaidya on quitting the show.
-
Dec 21, 2020 11:20 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri
-
Dec 21, 2020 11:17 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri
Rubina called Rahul Vaidya 'sidekick'
-
Dec 21, 2020 11:12 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri
-
Dec 21, 2020 11:10 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri
Rahul Vaidya and Rubina indulge in a much-heated argument.
-
Dec 21, 2020 11:08 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri
-
Dec 21, 2020 11:06 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri
Rahul and Rubina locked horns over former saying that the latter is authoritative
-
Dec 21, 2020 11:05 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri
Rahul Vaidya told Rubina that she has an authoritative tone. "Rubina aapki tone mujhe bahot zyada authoritative lagti hai," the singer says.
He says "Aap logo ko chalana chahti hain."
-
Dec 21, 2020 11:04 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri
Nominated contestants are Rahul Mahajan, Abhinav, Manu and Eijaz
-
Dec 21, 2020 10:59 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri
Rahul Mahajan nominated Jasmin and Manu
-
Dec 21, 2020 10:57 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri
Nikki nominated Arshi and Abhinav
-
Dec 21, 2020 10:53 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri
-
Dec 21, 2020 10:51 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri
Eijaz Khan nominated Rahul Vaidya and Rubina
-
Dec 21, 2020 10:48 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri
-
Dec 21, 2020 10:47 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri
Aly Goni nominated Manu and Rahul Mahajan
-
Dec 21, 2020 10:44 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri
-
Dec 21, 2020 10:44 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri
-
Dec 21, 2020 10:42 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri
Rahul nominates Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik
-
Dec 21, 2020 10:41 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri
Rubina nominated Eijaz Khan
-
Dec 21, 2020 10:41 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri
As per the task, the contestant has to trigger the gunshots aimed at the nominated contestant.
-
Dec 21, 2020 10:40 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri
Bigg Boss announces nomination task.
-
Dec 21, 2020 10:36 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri
-
Dec 21, 2020 10:34 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri