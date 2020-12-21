Bigg Boss 14 Dec 21 HIGHLIGHTS: Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya lock horns; four contestants are nominated

Image Source : TWITTER/FAN PAGES Bigg Boss 14 Dec 21 LIVE UPDATES

In today's episode of Salman Khan's hosted Bigg Boss 14 we saw the nomination task, where the contestants took the names of the housemates or co-contestants whom they want to see get evicted from the house. During the nomination task, Rahul Vaidya nominated Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik. As per the task, the contestant has to trigger the gunshots aimed at the nominated contestant. Meanwhile, Rubina and Rahul Vaidya locked horns in the show over latter telling the 'shakti' actress that she has an authoritative tone.

Bigg Boss 14 December 21 HIGHLIGHTS: