Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV Kavita Kaushik, Rubina Dilaik will be at loggerheads

Bigg Boss 14 Dec 2 LIVE UPDATES: In today's episode TV actress and contestant Kavita Kaushik will be leaving the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 after having a spat with fellow contestant Rubina Dilaik. Noticing that several housemates in the show were not abiding by the house rules, Bigg Boss decided to intervene. Meanwhile, Kavita and Rubina will have an epic showdown. The fight between them will be taking an ugly turn as both refused to step down.

Bigg Boss 14 December 2 LIVE UPDATES: