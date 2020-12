Image Source : TWITTER/COLORTV Salman slams Arshi in ‘Tameez Ka Dose’ task for speaking about Vikas' mom

In today's episode of Salman Khan's hosted Bigg Boss 14, the contestants will be seen calling out Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan and Nikki Tamboli for using foul language in the show. While host Salman will be seen elaborately reprimanding Arshi over her fight with Vikas and other incidents happened in the house over the week. The actor tells Arshi 'that if someone would have talked about his mother, maybe he would have done the same thing as Vikas.'

