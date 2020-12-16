Wednesday, December 16, 2020
     
  5. Bigg Boss 14 Dec 16 LIVE UPDATES: Nikki gets aggressive as Kashmera, Arshi, Rakhi gang up against her
Bigg Boss 14 Dec 16 LIVE UPDATES: Nikki gets aggressive as Kashmera, Arshi, Rakhi gang up against her

Bigg Boss 14 Dec 16 LIVE UPDATES: Today's episode will see the contestants competing against each other in the captaincy task, 'BB duck park.' Challengers Kashmera Shah, Arshi Khan, and Rakhi Sawant team up to get Nikki Tamboli out of the captaincy race.

New Delhi Updated on: December 16, 2020 22:39 IST
Today's episode of Bigg Boss 14 will see the contestants competing against each other in the captaincy task, 'BB duck park.' As per the task, groups of several housemates will be seen battling against one another. The task will be held in three batches, where the contenders will turn into the ducks and will pick the food items from the ground. Meanwhile, Kashmera Shah, Arshi Khan, and Rakhi Sawant team up to get Nikki Tamboli out of the captaincy race. On the other hand, Rubina Dilaik takes a jibe at Arshi Khan, calls her 'batak.'

 

  • Dec 16, 2020 10:38 PM (IST)

    Bigg Boss announces Kashmera Shah, Arshi Khan, Rakhi Sawant, and Nikki Tamboli as the ducks for the first batch. 

  • Dec 16, 2020 10:36 PM (IST)

    Rubina Dilaik reads out the captaincy task 'BB duck park' for the fellow housemates. As per the task, groups of several housemates will be seen battling against one another.

    The task will be held in three batches, where the contenders will turn into the ducks and will pick the food items from the ground. 

