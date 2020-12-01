Bigg Boss 14 Dec 1 HIGHLIGHTS: Know first eviction of finale week

-
Dec 01, 2020 11:24 PM (IST)
Dec 01, 2020 11:23 PM (IST)
Jasmin asks Abhinav if Rubina dominates him in the relationship.
Dec 01, 2020 11:21 PM (IST)
Dec 01, 2020 11:20 PM (IST)
Jasmin Bhasin tells Rubina Dilaik that she has insulted Abhinav Shukla on national television.
Dec 01, 2020 11:19 PM (IST)
Nikki Tamboli asked Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla the reason for thinking about separation.
Dec 01, 2020 11:14 PM (IST)
Dec 01, 2020 11:14 PM (IST)
Dec 01, 2020 11:11 PM (IST)
Rubina asked Jasmin to look into her eyes while talking.
Dec 01, 2020 11:10 PM (IST)
Dec 01, 2020 11:08 PM (IST)
Dec 01, 2020 11:07 PM (IST)
Nikki Tamboli told Jasmin Bhasin "aapka apna koi stand nahi hai".
Dec 01, 2020 11:05 PM (IST)
Dec 01, 2020 11:03 PM (IST)
Dec 01, 2020 11:03 PM (IST)
Kavita Kaushik said, "main sabse badi gundi hu iss duniya ki".
Dec 01, 2020 11:00 PM (IST)
First jodi to start the speaker task is Nikki Tamboli and Kavita Kaushik.
.
Dec 01, 2020 10:58 PM (IST)
Nikki and Kavita discussed all the questions that they will be asking to their opponent jodis.
Dec 01, 2020 10:57 PM (IST)
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are having some major disagreements about the strategy for the task.
Dec 01, 2020 10:53 PM (IST)
Dec 01, 2020 10:53 PM (IST)
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are discussing how to go forward in the task.
Dec 01, 2020 10:52 PM (IST)
Dec 01, 2020 10:50 PM (IST)
Jasmin told Aly Goni that she won't stay in the show without him.
Dec 01, 2020 10:46 PM (IST)
Dec 01, 2020 10:44 PM (IST)
Rahul Vaidya and Eijaz Khan indulge in an ugly quarrel. Rahul tells Khan that his statement is distasteful.
Dec 01, 2020 10:43 PM (IST)
Eijaz said that Shehzad Deol wasted his time during the show.
Dec 01, 2020 10:42 PM (IST)
Eijaz and Jasmin bhasin indulge in an argument.
Dec 01, 2020 10:41 PM (IST)
Eijaz says that he is highly disappointed with Jasmin. While former tells Nikki Tamboli that he used to poke Jaan Kumar Sanu, deliberately.
Dec 01, 2020 10:38 PM (IST)
Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli discuss about Eijaz Khan's changed behaviour