Bigg Boss 14 Dec 1 HIGHLIGHTS: Know first eviction of finale week

Bigg Boss 14 Dec 1 HIGHLIGHTS: Today's episode of Salman Khan's hosted Bigg Boss 14 will be full of drama, fights and emotions as Bigg Boss shall announce the first eviction of the finale week.

December 01, 2020
First and shocking eviction of finale week to take place tonight

Tuesday's episode of Salman Khan's hosted Bigg Boss 14 was be full of drama, fights and emotions as Bigg Boss shall announce the first eviction of the finale week. Only four contestants would remain in the game as finalists. In tonight’s episode, contestant Jasmin Bhasin had a face-off with Rubina Dilaik as well as Nikki Tamboli. Meanwhile, a voice-over will be telling the audience that contestants need to answer tough questions in a bid to make space for themselves in the finale week.

 

 

Bigg Boss 14 December 1 HIGHLIGHTS:

 

