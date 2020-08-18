Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JENNIFERWINGET/SHIVINNARANG Bigg Boss 14: Beyhadh fame Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang participating in Salman Khan's show? Find out

It's that time of the year again when people all over are talking about the new season of Bigg Boss. This year the show will be called Bigg Boss 2020 rather than Bigg Boss 14 considering the fact that the year 2020 had a lot to offer. Rumors are abuzz that the reality show will hit the television screens on September 27 this year however, no official confirmation about the same has been made by the makers yet. Names of a lot of celebrities are doing rounds on the internet who might get locked inside the house this year. Amongst those are the names of Beyhadh 2 star cast-- Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang. It is being said that the two of them have been approached by the makers of Salman Khan's show however the former has denied the offer.

According to a social media handle which goes by the name of 'The Khabri' Jennifer who was offered an amount of Rs 3 crore to participate in the season but she turned down the offer. Jennifer is one of the most popular faces of the industry and every now and then is in limelight for her personal life. From quite some time the makers have been trying to reach her for the show but it seems that she isn't interested to be a part of the show.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 2020 Promo: Salman Khan promises that season 14 will set your 'manoranjan ka scene.' Watch video

Talking about Shivin, last year the actor turned down the offer for Bigg Boss 13 because he was all set to be seen opposite the actress in Beyhadh 2. He has also been approached for this season and is yet to take the final call but if we go by the post by 'The Khabri' he is fully set to enter the show. We are yet to receive any official confirmation.

Confirmed !#JenniferWinget Refused #BB14 offer !

His Manager confirmed ! She was getting 3 crores for doing this season.#ShivinNarang Almost confirmed For #BiggBoss14 ,Last year he refused because of Beyhadh2,Now he is full set to enter #BiggBoss2020



Follow:-@KhabriBB14 — THE KHABRI (@KhabriBB14) August 16, 2020

Talking about others, names of celebs like--Mishal Raheja, Sangita Ghosh, Avinash Mukherjee, Shireen Mirza, Nikhil Chinapa. Sugandha Mishra and Shubhangi Atre are doing rounds on the internet. Meanwhile, the makers recently released a new promo of the show in which the Bollywood superstar can be seen saying, "Manoranjan pe 2020 ne uthaye prashn, denge uttar manate hue jashn. Ab scene paltega. Kyunki bigg boss denge 2020 ko jawab."

The first promo of the show featured a video montage of Salman Khan who can be heard saying, "Lockdown laya sabki life mein speed breaker isliye uga raha hun chawal aur chala raha hun tractor. Par ab season paltega kyuki aa raha hai Bigg Boss 2020 sirf Colors par."

Coming back to Jennifer and Shivin, their onscreen chemistry in Beyhadh 2 was much loved by fans who gave them a special name 'MayRa.' The show went off-air abruptly amid the COVID-10 lockdown, leaving everyone disheartened.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage