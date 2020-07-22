Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss 14 Contestant List: Nikhil Chinapa, Sugandha Mishra and others approached for Salman Khan's show?

Bigg Boss 14 Contestant List: It's now time for the fourteenth season of the biggest reality show. Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss, year after year leaves no stone unturned in entertaining the masses. Thanks to the controversial contestants and the fights inside the house, the fans of the show are such that they even watch the repeat telecast of the show. Looking at the massive success that Bigg Boss 13 received, everyone got excited when they got to know that the new season Bigg Boss 14 will soon take place but how was the one question that remained in everyone's minds. Looking at the current situation of the coronavirus pandemic, the makers will surely take preventive measures for the smooth functioning of the show. A report in Spotboye stated that this season of the show will also collide with dance reality show Nach Baliye 10. They wrote, "Star Plus is getting another franchise of their popular dance reality show. And it will air in October but on the same slot of weekend when Colors TV will air its most controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 14."

Every year before the show begins, there are talks about the tentative list of contestants including the names of celebrities from various backgrounds. This year is no different as a lot of names like that of Nia Sharma, Vivian DSena, have already started doing rounds on the internet. Not just them but a lot of other contestants have been approached and might become a part of the show.

The tentative list of contestants goes as follows:​

Disclaimer: This is a media-based report. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the reports since neither the makers nor the celebrities have officially announced anything.

1. Nia Sharma

2. Vivian Dsena

3. Sugandha Mishra

4. Jay Soni

5. Avinash Mukherjee

6. Shireen Mirza

7. Nikhil Chinapa

8. Aseem Merchant

Talking about the tagline which is a crucial part to excite its audience, a report in Pinkvilla states, "Like last year, it was Bigg Boss 13 Tedha, the 14th season will be called Rocking. The tagline considered is "Bigg Boss 14 Hoga Rocking."

It is also being said that the makers will be quite strict this time regarding the hygiene of the contestants. Not only this, if anyone fails to keep the hygiene, they would be disqualified immediately. The makers of Salman Khan's show will also not welcome any celebrity as contestant who has international travel history for this year.

Keep following this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 14.

