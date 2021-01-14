Image Source : PR FETCHED Bigg Boss 14: Arshi Khan describes the traits of ideal man she's looking for

There are rarely a few things in life that is more special than finding someone to spend our lives with. Bigg Boss 14’s vivacious housemate Arshi Khan feels the same, claiming to be bored of men! In the latest clip of Bigg Boss Extra Masala clip on Voot, we see her engage in an interesting conversation with Sonali, where she describes her ideal man.

While casually lounging around, Arshi expresses her desire to find a suitable man, saying “Mujhe bhi aisa mard mil jai, iss ghar ke andar, jise mein khur khur ke aapne din guzar doon Bigg Boss 14 mein. Dua karo, koi toh mard aa jaye. Ander se jaise rongte khade hote hai, yah dil bagh bagh hota hai, mujhe feel chahiye aisi vali, mil nahi rahi aaj kal. Main thak gayi hoon mardon se.

Mere saath aisa bohot kum hua hai ki ek hi mard ke liye mujhe feel ai ho. Mein shakal dekh ke hi bore ho jati hoon. Mard bhi aisa hona chahiye joh mujhse kahe Arshi, yeh karo, woh karo. Arshi aisa makeup karo, Arshi nach ke dekhao, aise mard hona chahiye ke apni begum pe full ruaab kaate. Jiski aag dekh kar mujhe lage, hai, ab toh band baj gayi.”

Looks like Arshi is looking for a passionate life partner, do you think she’ll be able to find one in the Bigg Boss house?