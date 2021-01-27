Bigg Boss 14: Amidst Vikas's shocking acquisitions on family, his mother makes vote appeal

Image Source : IG/SHARDA_GUPTA04, LOSTBOYJOURNEY Bigg Boss 14: Amidst Vikas's shocking acquisitions on family, his mother makes a vote appeal

Vikas Gupta has been making shocking revelations in the reality show Bigg Boss 14 ever since he has entered the house. He is seen discussing his personal life including his love affairs, his strained relationships with his parents, and his brother with the other housemates. Amidst all this Vikas's mother, Sharda appealed to people to vote for his son. Sharing a picture with Vikas, she wrote, "Good morning dear friends. Vote for Vikas! Save my son from eviction from bb house!"

Vikas had disclosed in the show that his family cut ties with him after he came out about his sexual orientation. In the recent episode of Bigg Boss, we saw how Vikas revealed that how his parents did not support him during the financial crisis. Vikas said, "Imagine the things I have gone through. My parents had clearly said we will not be able to have a claim on Vikas' property if we go against him in the media. I am sorry to be saying this, and God forbid, but normal kids do not go before parents".

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta discloses he was under debts of Rs 1.8 crore

He further added, "There was this point when I had to sell my house and when I called my mother to talk about it, she just said 'I am busy, on a trip, I will talk to you 10 days later'. It was then that I told them, 'I am broke and I cannot bear the cost of the treatment. I asked them to sell our house in Dehradun, and instead of giving me my share of the money, and use it for her treatment. I had no other option, I had loans amounting to rupees1.8 crore."