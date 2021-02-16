Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni shares marriage plans with Jasmin Bhasin, says 'will first enjoy dating phase'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JASLYFOREVER Aly Goni shares marriage plans with Jasmin Bhasin

TV stars Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have been best friends for the last three years but when they appeared on Bigg Boss 14, they realized their love for each other and confessed the same. Now, their fans have been waiting to see them get married as soon as the reality show gets over. But looks like Aly Goni has other plans. In a recent task, Aly Goni spilled the beans about his marriage plans with Jasmin and revealed that he would like to follow Rubina Dilaik's advice to enjoy the dating and engagement phase first.

Aly Goni said, "I don't know yet about marriage plans, but once I am out of the house I will have a better understanding. Of course, Jasmin and I have been close, best friends, but being friends and in a relationship are two different things. So, here I would go by Rubina's advice. She told me experience dating first, then the engagement phase and then marriage."

Aly entered the ongoing season of Bigg Boss a few weeks after the show began to lend support to his 'lady love' Jasmin. Soon, the two grew close. Talking about the same, he added, "My reason to come inside the house was Jasmin Bhasin because I saw her crying in the show. I think it was her fight with Rahul and during the spat, I saw her yelling and crying and I could not stop myself. I told my manager to contact the makers that I am ready to enter the show. When I entered the house and saw the happiness on her face, it showed a kind of confidence and trust on her face that it was worth it."

On the other hand, Jasmin told IANS< "It is all about this beautiful feeling that there was, this realisation that it means more than friendship. When I got evicted it became such an emotional moment for us. That whole thing was very heart-touching for me and also something that is every girl's dream -- to be loved like this. It is a beautiful thing that both of us feel -- feeling in love is a beautiful feeling."

She added: "Lets see how it goes once he comes out we will discuss it, because for us also it's very new. Both of us are also like, 'how do we sink this in?'. It feels great. He has always had his life and I have led my life. We've been friends but this realisation is a very new feeling for us, so once he is out we'll explore it"