Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALYGONI Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni shares adorable picture with his 'duniya' Jasmin Bhasin & fans can't keep calm

Bigg Boss 14 witnessed the change of equation between Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin who from best friends turned into lovers. The duo won many hearts with their stint in the show and ever since fans have been praising their chemistry. For those unversed, Aly entered the show in order to support Jasmin but she got eliminated and he made it to the grand finale. Now that the show is over, people on social media are asking the couple as to when they will be getting married. Not only this but just yesterday Twitter was filled with tweets from the 'JasLy' fans with the hashtag #JASMINKEGHARHUMJAENGE. Yet again, the two of them have captured our attention and this time it is because of their recent adorable picture.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Aly shared an adorable picture with his lady love Jasmin in which she can be seen pulling his cheeks. Alongside, he wrote, "Hum hi humari duniya hai” #alygoni #SherAly #jasly (sic)." As soon as he shared the same, it got the attention of Jasmin who commented heart emojis while Arshi Khan wrote, "Allah Paak khush rakhe."

Have a look at the post here:

Just a few days back, Aly had shared another post with Jasmin and written, "Sachai yeh hai ki ..Yeh sab isne mujhe maar maar ke sudhara hai #alygoni #jasly."

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Aly's birthday, Jasmin shared a post that read, "Happy birthday my hero This smile on my face in the picture is because of you and you always kept this smile on ,since I met you. Looking at your eyes everyday , you remind me of everything that makes me smile, you have changed my life ever since you came into my life,love you with all my heart my best friend and my love."

Watch out for the tweets that fasn shared with the hashtag #JASMINKEGHARHUMJAENGE and how Aly reacted to the same:

On the work front, Aly rose to fame with her role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein while Jasmin has been a part of shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Naagin, etc.