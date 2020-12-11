Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli re-enter house with challenger Rakhi Sawant

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ BIGG BOSS FANPAGE Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli re-enter house with challenger Rakhi Sawant

During the Bigg Boss 14 finale week, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya, were eliminated from the show. While Aly left the show for contestant and close friend Jasmin Bhasin after losing the task, Nikki got evicted for being the recipient of least audience votes. Rahul, on the other hand, had voluntarily exited the show citing he was feeling 'homesick'. But since this is Bigg Boss 14 and the makers have managed to maintain the theme of the show 'scene patlega', they have planned to bring Aly Goni, Nikki back in the show along with challenger Rakhi Sawant.

Colors TV on Friday, dropped a promo, which showed Ali and Nikki making their comeback on the reality show. In the video, Ali wa seen seated in the confession room. And the moment Jasmin Bhasin enters the confession room, he gives a tight hug to her. Jasmin excitedly stands on the chair and hugs Aly. The actor also later kisses Jasmin's forehead.

While, in the other half of the promo, Aly meets Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla and he seems to inform them that Eijaz Khan bitches about the couple and Jasmin. He also questioned Jasmin why she was happy seeing Vikas and doesn't she know what he did.

Besides Aly, Nikki Tamboli will be back in the Bigg Boss 14 house. She makes her entry through a gift box and everyone is happy to see her. Eijaz Khan hugs her.

Sharing this promo on its Instagram account, the makers of Bigg Boss 14 said, "#BB14 Sabke chaheete @alygoni aur @nikki_tamboli ke aate hi badlega ghar ka maahaul! Kya palat jayega ab gharwalon ka game? Watch tonight 10:30 PM only on #Colors."

Meanwhile, Aly and Nikki came inside the house after Rakhi Sawant's entry into the show. She entered the house through the BB Mall.

"#BB14 Poore 13 saal baad wapas lauti #BiggBoss mein @rakhisawant2511! Kya naya tadka lagega ab iss ghar mein? Watch tonight 10:30 PM only on #Colors," wrote Colors tv along side the promo video.

The contestants, who have been nominated this week for eviction are Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Mahajan, Kashmera Shah, Arshi Khan and Eijaz Khan.