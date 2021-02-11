Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla shares heartfelt video post sudden eviction, seeks support for wife Rubina Dilaik

Image Source : TWITTER/@RUBINAABHINAVFC Abhinav Shukla shares heartfelt video post eviction, seeks support for wife Rubina Dilaik

It was undoubtedly one of the most emotional day when Abhinav Shukla left Bigg Boss 14. He was recently evicted from the show by the connections of the housemates. Bigg Boss asked the connections to select the name of a person whose contribution has been the least in the house. The surprise mid-week elimination of Abhinav left his wife Rubina Dilaik shattered while other contestants like Nikki Tamboli, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and others were left teary-eyed. Now, Abhinav on Thursday took to his social media to share a heartfelt video message post eviction.

In the clip, he thanked his fans, friends and family for their overwhelming love. The actor also urged them to extend the same support to his wife, Rubina Dilaik, who is still in the Bigg Boss 14 house and competing for the trophy. Abhinav said that he had no idea that he received so much love from everyone.

“Thankyou for all the support and adulation you people have showered on me ! To all my fans , friends and family who spent days and night supporting me on social media ! Now lets come together and shower support and blessings for our #sherni @rubinadilaik,” he wrote in the caption.

Take a look:

Not only fans but a lot of celebs from the industry including Kamya Panjabi, Shefali Bagga, Amit Tandon, Rashami Desaiand others seemed angry over Abhinav Shukla's exit. Popular actress Kamya Panjabi praised Abhinav for his graceful journey and wrote, "Are u serious?????? They are deciding the faith of a contestant who has been in the house since day one maintaining his dignity n playing so well.... so bloody unfair #BB14 @ColorsTV @ashukla09 u are already a winner for me!"

Amit Tandon wrote, "If it is over, then you went in a gentleman and come out a gentleman. You handled yourself with grace and maturity and deserved to be in the finals and probably win in my eyes! Take a bow broClapping hands signClapping hands signClapping hands sign#AbhinavShukla #BigBoss14 #RubinaDilaik."

Meanwhile, Abhinav was in the headlines for his and wife Rubina Dilaik's tiff with Rakhi Sawant. He even had an emotional breakdown in the show claiming that he trusted Rakhi but she showed her true colors. She also called Abhinav 'Tharki' in one of the episode. Rakhi has often crossed lines of decency with Abhinav in the show, she pulled the strings of his pants, threw orange peel on him and also wrote 'love-filled' messages for the actor on her body.