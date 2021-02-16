Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PURE_HEART_SOUL/ RUBINADILAIK5 Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik re-unite for a romantic date, plan to get married again

Bigg Boss 14 fans became sad when Abhinav Shukla got eliminated from Salman Khan's show. Now that the show is witnessing Valentine week, he will be making way into the house for his wife Rubina Dilaik. The couple will be seen spending some quality time by going on a romantic date set up by Bigg Boss. They will exchange love-filled conversations which will definitely be a delight for everyone to watch. If that's not enough, Abhinav will even ask Rubina if she's ready to get married once again which will leave the 'Shakti: Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki' actress super excited. For the unversed, the duo was facing troubles in their marriage life and were even ready to file divorce but after their entry things have turned for good.

The episode where Abhinav Shukla will be seen entering into the show will be telecasted either today or tomorrow. But Rubinav fans cannot keep their calm and have already started tweeting about their reunion. Check a glimpse of his entry here:

Now have a look at the reactions of fans:

Meanwhile, the viewers this week even witnessed Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin indulging in a romantic dance on a sung which was sung by their dear friend Rahul Vaidya. Not only this, but the singer also received a great surprise by none other than his girlfriend and actress Disha Parmar who made an entry into the show and said 'yes' to his proposal.

Coming back to Rubina, in the latest episode while speaking to a Radio Jockey said, "Soulmates are not two people who shower love on each other but are people who make each other better individuals. We are strong individuals who at every point enhance each other. Abhinav is like the winds beneath my wings. Kabhi Tu aage toh main tere peeche hawa bankar, toh kabhi main aage toh tu mere peeche hawa bankar. Relationships are very important."

While Abhinav during an interview with TOI spoke about whether Rubina's decision to reveal their divorce secret was for publicity. He said, "We were part a such a big show where you can’t hide anything, no emotion of yours gets unnoticed, there was no privacy from day one. When we signed the show we knew that everything is going to become public. And back then we were hiding a secret in our hearts and by baring it all we felt light. It was not done for publicity. The best thing about doing Bigg Boss is we came out stronger as a couple and our relationship has become strong. All thanks to Bigg Boss."

The show is all set to witness the grand finale this week.