Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ABHINAV SHUKLA Bigg Boss 14 fame Abhinav Shukla's cousin paralysed after brutally beaten up; actor struggles to file FIR

Actor Abhinav Shukla who was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 recently took to Twitter to share that his cousin was brutally beaten up, stripped naked and was left paralysed. He also revealed that his cousin, named Mahesh Sharma, was in the ICU for a month. The actor mentioned that they have been struggling to file an FIR registered in Gurdaspur, Punjab. He requested the Punjab Police to take strict action against the accused.

Abhinav shared a picture of his cousin along with his details, like his name and age. "My cousin was brutally beaten when he was unconscious, stripped naked, left to die. Somehow he survived. Spent 30 days in ICU. Now he is paralysed, so much happened but we all are begging the concerned PS to file an FIR. @PP_gurdaspur @DGPPunjabPolice @PunjabPoliceInd (sic)," he wrote.

IPS officer Surendra Lamba reacted to Abhinav's request and wrote to him saying, "@ashukla09 Please ask them to get their statement recorded to @PathankotPolice at PS Mamoon Cantt. They have already been directed to ensure legal action. Also, share with me if any issue is there. We are committed to ensuring justice as per law and facts. Jai Hind (sic)!"

Abhinav thanked the officer and wrote, "Thank you, sir, getting the needful done! Jai Hind (sic)."

Abhinav's tweet also received responses from the official Twitter handles of Punjab Police and Gurdaspur authorities. He was asked to get in touch with Pathankot Police.