Bigg Boss 13 Written Updates November 27: Sid and Sana share fun moments, Himanshi out of captaincy task

Himanshi, who has not been having an easy week inside the house with the housemates boycotting her as the captain gets a shocker from Bigg Boss.  

November 27, 2019
In tonight's Bigg Boss 13 episode, Sidharth Shukla and Shenaaz Gill play around the house and have fun with each other. Shehnaaz also Sidharth how much she loves him. The duo also teases each other and are seen chatting in the garden area. Meanwhile, Himanshi, who has not been having an easy week inside the house with the housemates boycotting her as the captain gets a shocker from Bigg Boss.

  • Nov 27, 2019 11:03 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Paras imitates Himanshi, Shefali calls it ridiculous

    Paras is seen irritating Himanshi once again. Shefali comes in support of the Punjabi actress and tells Paras to stop it.

  • Nov 27, 2019 10:59 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Bigg Boss takes Himanshi's class

    As Himanshi's PT class begins, Bigg Boss tells her that she has been one of the worst captains in the house till date. Himanshi gets banned from the captaincy task. 

  • Nov 27, 2019 10:55 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Paras steals an apple from Bhau. However, Bigg Boss announces that he should return the apple. Bhau gives the apple to Arti.

  • Nov 27, 2019 10:52 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    First lecture for the say begins

    Bhau's Hindi class begins where he is seen narrating the rabbit and turtle's race story.

  • Nov 27, 2019 10:50 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Bhau and Vishal's big fight

    Bhau and Vishal challenge each other and engage in an intense argument.

  • Nov 27, 2019 10:46 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Vishal and Asim lock horns

    Vishal tells Asim to give him back his apple but Asim refuses and this causes disagreement between the two.

  • Nov 27, 2019 10:42 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Asim in awe of Himanshi

    Asim Riaz tells Himanshi that he has very strong feelings for her.

  • Nov 27, 2019 10:40 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Sidharth becomes Chemistry teacher

    Bigg Boss announces the second day for BB College task. This time, Sidharth will teach chemistry instead of dance.

  • Nov 27, 2019 10:35 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    It's Sidnaaz time!

    Sidharth and Shehnaaz are seen engaging in a playful moment in the garden area. The duo are then seen running around the house as Sid chases Sana in a playful manner.

  • Nov 27, 2019 10:35 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Paras irritates Himanshi again!

    Paras starts off the day by irritating captain Himanshi again. The Punjabi actress gets upset and discusses the same with Asim.

  • Nov 27, 2019 10:33 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Housemates wake up to Apni Toh Paathsaala song.

