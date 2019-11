Image Source : TWITTER Bigg Boss 13 Written Updates for Nov 28: Contestants battle it out at BB Luxury budget task

In tonight's Bigg Boss 13 luxury budget task, the house is divided into two teams Sidharth's team and Asim's team. This week's task will bring the worst amongst the contestants as they get engaged in ugly fights where even friends are seen turning enemies. Meanwhile, love is in the air for Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana. Asim is seen celebrating her birthday in the most romantic manner. Catch all the romance, fun and drama here with Bigg Boss 13 Live updates for November 28.