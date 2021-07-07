Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SIDHARTHSHUKLA Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla wears pink suit, makes fans go gaga over his hot looks | PICS

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla remains active on social media just for the sake of his fans and updates them through pictures or videos. Ever since he emerged the winner of the reality show, he has been soaring high on success and even became the Most desirable Man of 2020. Every time he shared anything on Instagram or Twitter, fans go crazy and start sharing his posts and make him trend on the top spot. Yet again, it happened when the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya actor shared photos of himself wearing a baby pink coloured suit on Wednesday. His Insta fam went crazy looking at Shukla's new look and started pouring in comments on his post.

His current look also comprised of a pale turquoise colour shirt and neatly done hair. There's no doubt about the fact that he literally killed it! Alongside the picture, he wrote in the caption, "All dressed up and ready to Glow. #GetTheGlow coming soon!"

Have a look at the same here:

As soon as he made the post, fans came rushing in to the comments section and poured it with compliments. A user wrote, "Apko dekhh dill garden garden ho gaye" while another one said, "Hayyye, kisi ki nazar na lage, hamare chand k tukre ko." A person commented, "Most hottest most handsome most humble...etc...man in the world. #SidharthShukla."

Not only this but even Twitter got filled with praises for the 'Dil Se Dil Tak' actor. See here:

Just recently, he shared glimpses from his latest photoshoot and wrote, "For the love of you."

On the work front, he was last seen playing the role of Agastya in Ekta Kapoor's hit franchise Broken But Beautiful 3. The previous seasons featured Vikrant massy and Harleen Sethi. Apart from that, he has even featured in a couple of music videos with his co-contestant and good friend Shehnaaz Gill namely- Shona Shona and Bhula Dunga.

Sidharth is known for his roles in fiction soaps such as "Balika Vadhu" and "Dil Se Dil Tak", and reality shows such as "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6", "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi" and "Bigg Boss 13".