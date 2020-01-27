Bigg Boss 13: Will Himanshi Khurana, Asim Riaz confess their love for each other?

Monday, January 27, 2020
     
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz had previously expressed his love for Himanshi Khurana later which the Punjabi singer suffered a breakup with her longtime boyfriend Chow.

New Delhi Published on: January 27, 2020 18:00 IST
Reality show Bigg Boss 13 is grabbing headlines for a lot of reasons including fights, drama, comedy, and romance. This season, however, did not have official love birds but there were many who were proclaimed by the audience like Shehnaaz Gill-Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma but there was one contestant who announced his love for co-contestant Himanshi Khurana who entered as a wildcard contestant in the show. Just a few days, it came to light that the Punjabi singer had a breakup with her longtime boyfriend Chow. 

The latest update on the reality show is the entry of many family members and friends in the house to support their favourite contestant including names like Vikas Gupta, Kashmera Shah, and Shehnaaz Gill’s brother. One amongst them is Himanshi who is all set to enter the BB house to support Asim. Now the question here arises will the two confess their love for each other and make their relationship official?

Not only them but there was yet another contestant who expressed his feelings for a contestant and he was Arhaan Khan who re-entered the show to propose Rashami Desai. However, things took a drastic turn when the news about his marriage and child spread like wildfire and he was bashed by the host Salman Khan for hiding facts with the person he loved.

Coming to Asim and Himanshi, the 'Punjab ki Aishwarya Rai' had previously tweeted about her broken relationship and also some tweets of her fans who thought her new song 'Oh Shreaam' was dedicated to Asim.

What will the fate of the two only time and the upcoming episode will tell. Meanwhile, check out what is going to happen in the show tonight:

