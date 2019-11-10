Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE UPDATES: Shehnaaz Gill feels Sidharth Shukla deserves her ‘dushmani’

Sunday, November 10, 2019
     
Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episode witnessed super fun when Riteish Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra entered the house and asking contestants to shout out their frustration.

New Delhi Updated on: November 10, 2019 21:16 IST
Bigg Boss 13 fans on November 10 witnessed the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the popular reality show hosted by superstar Salman Khan. the episode was super fun because of many exciting factors-- be it the elimination, or the dhamakedaar entry of yet another wildcard contestant Vishal Aditya Singh, the cast of Marjavaan including Riteish Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra entering the contestants to Shehnaaz Gill calling Sidharth Shukla worthy of her hatred. 

Witness each and every detail of what happened inside the Bigg Boss 13 house through LIVE UPDATES here. 

 

 

